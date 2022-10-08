The Phillies Score 6-Runs in the 9th to Stun the Cardinals in NLWCS Game 1

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Philadelphia Phillies scored six-runs in the ninth against the St. Louis Cardinals —one of the best bullpens in baseball — en route to a stunning 6-3 win and a 1-0 series lead.

“Hard to believe, Harry.”

The game was a pitchers duel into the seventh. Both Cardinals’ starter Jose Quintana and Phils’ starter Zack Wheeler were lights out. Both allowed two hits and no runs.

St. Louis took a 2-0 lead on a pinch hit two-run home run by Juan Yepez off of Jose Alvarado in the seventh and it looked like it was all she wrote.

The Phillies continued to be stifled by the Cards bullpen going 0-9 with one base runner, a Bryson Stott walk, in the sixth through the eight innings.

There was no reason to think the ninth would be any different. Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley struck out Rhys Hoskins to start the inning and then completely imploded.

