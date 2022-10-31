Union

Time to Celebrate as the Philadelphia Union wins first Eastern Conference Championship

David Malandra Jr

Chester PA: The two best teams in the Eastern Conference would do battle to see who will play for the MLS Championship as the Philadelphia Union took on NYCFC from Subaru Park on Sunday Night. This is a rematch from last year’s game which saw NYCFC beat the Union.

Coming into the game, one of the questions would be if Union captain Alejandro Bedoya would be able to play from the injury that he was battling & the answer is YES.

The Lineup for the Union

Before the game, the Union would have US Women’s Soccer great Carli Lloyd bang the drum to get the crowd going

In the First half, both teams would have their chances to make big plays and score but both goalies would be up for the test & the game would be scoreless into halftime.

Things would get interesting in the 2nd half, NYCFC got the scoring started in the 57th minute on goal from Maximiliano Moralez. When this happen, the crowd at Subaru Park is saying OH No this can not happen again, The Union would finally wake up and go on the attack and they would wake the crowd up with a goal from Julián Carranza in the 65th minute that tied the game at 1

A few minutes later, the Union took their first lead of the game on an amazing goal from Dániel Gazdag

NYCFC would attempt to get the game tied but just could not finish the opportunities. The Icing on the cake came in the 76th minute from Cory Burke which made it 3-1 Union & the crowd at Subaru Park is feeling that they are finally going to win it at home in front of their fans.

History would be made as the Philadelphia Union would win their first-ever Eastern Conference Championship & Head to play in their first MLS Cup.

The Success that is going on in the City of Philadelphia, The Phillies postgame song “Dancing on my Own” would be played at Subaru Park

The Moment that Philadelphia Union fans have been waiting for a long time, The East Championship Trophy being raised at Subaru Park

After the game, Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would give a huge Thank You to the fans for Making Subaru Park one of the best environments in MLS

So what is next as the Philadelphia Union will now head to Los Angeles to battle LAFC for the MLS Cup on Saturday November 5 at 4PM on FOX.

