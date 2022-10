Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury, the Philadelphia Phillies will remove Rob Thomson’s interim tag in the near future.

I’m hearing the Phillies will remove Rob Thomson’s interim tag sometime in the short term. He will manage team beyond this season. Not a surprise. Earned it. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) October 10, 2022

Thomson –who took over for Joe Girardi on June 3– led the Phillies to a 65-46 record and a berth in the postseason. Thomson’s Phillies defeated the St Louis Cardinals 2-games to none to advance to the National League Division Series.

