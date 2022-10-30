World Series Game 2: Houston Wins 5-2 to Even the Series

The Houston Astros scored 3-runs in the first inning off Phillies starter Zack Wheeler and rode 6.1 1-run innings from Framber Valdez en route to a a 5-2 victory in World Series Game 2. The Astros win tied the series at one-game apiece.
The Astros jumped on Wheeler with three doubles in the first four pitches of the game to quickly take a 2-0 lead. A throwing error by Edmundo Sosa —Rhys Hoskins should’ve picked it— allowed another run to score to make it 3-0 ‘Stros.
That was all Houston’s Valdez would need. The crafty lefty threw 6.1 innings of one run baseball. The 28-year old allowed one run on 4-hits with 3 BBs and 9 Ks. The Phils simply didn’t have an answer for the off speed heavy hurler.
For the Phillies, Wheeler was inconsistent and struggled to find the zone. He seemed to be settling down before allowing a 2-run homer to Alex Bregman.
Wheeler’s line: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, and 3K. It marked the second game in a row where the Phils starter went less than 6-innings.
The Phillies scored their first run in the 7th on a Jean Segura sacrifice fly. They added another in the 9th on a fielding error by Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel to make it 5-2. Ultimately, that’s where it ended.
The Astros win ties the series at one-game a piece heading into World Series Game 3. Game 3 is set for Monday night from Citizens Bank Park in South Philly. The Phillies will start Noah Syndergaard and Houston will counter with Lance McCullers, Jr.
Baseball content on Sports Talk Philly is brought to you by BroadStBaseball.com.
Follow Broad St. Baseball on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.