World Series Game 2: Wheeler vs. Valdez

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the World Series thanks to a comeback, extra innings win on Friday night. The loss was the Houston Astros first in the 2022 Postseason.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back to Philadelphia. Houston will look to lefty Framber Valdez to even the series.

  • Date: October 29, 2022
  • Where: MinuteMaid Park — Houston, Texas
  • When: 8:03 PM/Eastern
  • TV: Fox, Fox Sports App — with Joe Davis and John Smoltz
  • Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP and the Phillies Radio Network — with Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Tom McCarthy

Pitching Matchup

Zack Wheeler (1-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Wheeler’s Last Outing: 10/23/22 vs SD (NLCS Game 5), 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 1 HB, 8 K

Valdez’s Last Outing: 10/20/22 vs NYY (ALCS Game 2), Win, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K

Phillies vs. Valdez

  • Brandon Marsh: 2-for-11, 1 BB, 6 K
  • JT Realmuto: 1-for-2, 1 K
  • Jean Segura: 1-for-5, 2 BB, 1 K
  • Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos: hitless vs. Valdez
  • Bryce Harper: no AB’s vs. Valdez

Astros vs. Wheeler

  • Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 K
  • Christian Vazquez and Martin Maldanado: 0-for-3 each
  • No other Astro has an AB against Wheeler

Storylines to Watch in Game 2

  • Can either starter go more than 6-innings to save the bullpens
  • Zack Wheeler pitching on an extra day rest
  • Bryce Harper vs Valdez
  • Who is available in the Phillies ‘pen
  • How will the Astros rebound from their first postseason loss
Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly.
Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly.
