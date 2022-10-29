World Series Game 2: Wheeler vs. Valdez

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the World Series thanks to a comeback, extra innings win on Friday night. The loss was the Houston Astros first in the 2022 Postseason.
The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead heading back to Philadelphia. Houston will look to lefty Framber Valdez to even the series.
Zack Wheeler (1-1, 1.78 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.42 ERA)
Wheeler’s Last Outing: 10/23/22 vs SD (NLCS Game 5), 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 1 HB, 8 K
Valdez’s Last Outing: 10/20/22 vs NYY (ALCS Game 2), Win, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K