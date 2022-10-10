Uncategorized

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #161 – I Have No Idea

Kevin Durso

The preseason has concluded and the regular season is on deck. The guys discuss the other five games in the preseason and what the performance signals for the Flyers. They also discuss Joel Farabee‘s possible return early, other injuries, potential line combinations and more.

Then the guys break into some discussion from around the league, discussing predictions of the playoff teams in each division.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

