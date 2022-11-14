Avonte Maddox Placed On IR

The Eagles got a bit of bad news on Monday, just hours before their primetime match-up with the Commanders.
The team announced that corner Avonte Maddox has been placed on injured reserve.
Maddox, along with fellow corner Josh Jobe had been ruled out for tonight’s game already but Maddox will now miss at least the following three weeks, as well.
Mario Goodrich, an undrafted corner from Clemson, was elevated to the active roster for tonight’s game.
The injury to Maddox is a hamstring injury and with soft tissue injuries it can be difficult to project a return timetable. Maddox had also missed the game against the Jaguars earlier this season with an ankle injury.
Ideally, Maddox will be back after missing four weeks, but the Eagles will evaluate again at that time and are likely to be cautious returning players too quickly unless they drop out of playoff position.
Zech McPhearson, a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2021, will fill in as the slot corner as he did in the game against the Jaguars.
Josiah Scott and K’Von Wallace have been the first defensive backs off the bench after McPhearson at corner and safety, respectively.
The Eagles now have an open 53-man roster spot that they will look to fill next week.