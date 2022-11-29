Best Twitter reaction to USA making Knockout round of World Cup

USA Men’s Soccer just needed to do one thing and that beat Iran to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and they had to do it against Iran
The USA would get the win 1-0 on goal from Christian Pulisic & the Final seconds of how the USA moved on
THE @USMNT IS MOVING ON 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/hPTG4uBsJA
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022
THE @USMNT IS MOVING ON 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/hPTG4uBsJA
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022
Twitter would explode about the USA moving on to the Knockout round & below are some of the best reactions
Christian Pulisic’s X-Rays pic.twitter.com/Tyt1roSg4K
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 29, 2022
Christian Pulisic’s X-Rays pic.twitter.com/Tyt1roSg4K
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 29, 2022
The only time I’m patriotic is during international sporting events and let me tell you: red white and blue mf!!! #USMNT pic.twitter.com/8yljEPtcjR
— 🌙 (@sailort_8) November 29, 2022
The only time I’m patriotic is during international sporting events and let me tell you: red white and blue mf!!! #USMNT pic.twitter.com/8yljEPtcjR
— 🌙 (@sailort_8) November 29, 2022
What a fight!!! Well done boys. Way to lay it all on the line to get that ⚽️ in the back of the net @cpulisic_10! Onto the next! #WorldCup2022 #USA https://t.co/3XzVK2XCGa
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 29, 2022
What a fight!!! Well done boys. Way to lay it all on the line to get that ⚽️ in the back of the net @cpulisic_10! Onto the next! #WorldCup2022 #USA https://t.co/3XzVK2XCGa
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 29, 2022
USA wins. #USMNT #USAvIRN pic.twitter.com/nlvOVHmc5Q
— Will Clark (@clarkw22) November 29, 2022
USA wins. #USMNT #USAvIRN pic.twitter.com/nlvOVHmc5Q
— Will Clark (@clarkw22) November 29, 2022
MOVING ON TO THE ROUND OF 16!!!! 🇺🇸⚽️❤️💙#TeamUSA #USMNT #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/AkOkUKCs7p
— 👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 (@PantherLiferGA) November 29, 2022
MOVING ON TO THE ROUND OF 16!!!! 🇺🇸⚽️❤️💙#TeamUSA #USMNT #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/AkOkUKCs7p
— 👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 (@PantherLiferGA) November 29, 2022
Let's go! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Excellent job by #CaptainAmerica Christian Pulisic and the #USMNT !
— Russell Jung (@Supercop007) November 29, 2022
Let's go! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Excellent job by #CaptainAmerica Christian Pulisic and the #USMNT !
— Russell Jung (@Supercop007) November 29, 2022
All of America Right now!! pic.twitter.com/zYcHEklFpG
— Steven Michael Puga (@PUGA20) November 29, 2022
All of America Right now!! pic.twitter.com/zYcHEklFpG
— Steven Michael Puga (@PUGA20) November 29, 2022
Pulisic and the Red White & Blue. 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Just need to use Hulk Hogans Real American music. Let’s go #USMNT pic.twitter.com/ABX6UBJ1u1
— Rob Post (@Robski3030) November 29, 2022
Pulisic and the Red White & Blue. 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Just need to use Hulk Hogans Real American music. Let’s go #USMNT pic.twitter.com/ABX6UBJ1u1
— Rob Post (@Robski3030) November 29, 2022
Let’s gooooo!!! From not making the World Cup to advancing to the Knockout stage! On to the next one! 😁🤩⚽️🇺🇸 #USAvIRN #USMNT #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/z1hRJhcuIR
— Renee Washington (@ReneePwash) November 29, 2022
Let’s gooooo!!! From not making the World Cup to advancing to the Knockout stage! On to the next one! 😁🤩⚽️🇺🇸 #USAvIRN #USMNT #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/z1hRJhcuIR
— Renee Washington (@ReneePwash) November 29, 2022
USA IS ONTO ROUND OF 16!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mD3Rp74XBN
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) November 29, 2022
USA IS ONTO ROUND OF 16!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mD3Rp74XBN
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) November 29, 2022