Bryce Harper Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Return Timetable Announced

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies announced designated hitter Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache.  The team expects to have Harper back in the lineup as a designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break and back in right field by the end of the season.

Harper injured his elbow in April and was relegated to designated hitter for the remainder of the 2022 season.  The 30-year old slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 homers, 65 RBIs, and a .877 OPS despite the elbow injury and a fractured thumb. 

