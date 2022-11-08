Contract Decisions Made for Three Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies have begun the process of picking up or declining player options. They have until Thursday to complete the process.
The Phils made a series of moves official earlier today.
As was expected, the Phillies have picked up the option for starting pitcher Aaron Nola. Nola will make $16MM for the 2023 season. Nola was 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA, 235 K, and a .96 WHIP in 205 innings pitched. The 29-year old was 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason starts.
Also as expected, both parties –Zach Eflin and the Phillies- declined the $15MM option making him a free agent. Eflin was 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA, 65 K, a 1.123 WHIP in 75.2 innings pitched. He spilt his time as starter and a reliever.
Finally, the Phillies declined the club option for infielder Jean Segura. The move allows the Phillies to pursue some big name free agents such as Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, or Dansby Swanson. Free agency begins at 5:00 PM/Eastern on Thursday.
