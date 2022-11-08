Phillies

Contract Decisions Made for Three Phillies

Michael Lipinski

Philadelphia Phillies have begun the process of picking up or declining player options. They have until Thursday to complete the process.

The Phils made a series of moves official earlier today.

As was expected, the Phillies have picked up the option for starting pitcher Aaron Nola. Nola will make $16MM for the 2023 season. Nola was 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA, 235 K, and a .96 WHIP in 205 innings pitched. The 29-year old was 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five postseason starts.

Also as expected, both parties –Zach Eflin and the Phillies- declined the $15MM option making him a free agent. Eflin was 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA, 65 K, a 1.123 WHIP in 75.2 innings pitched. He spilt his time as starter and a reliever.

Finally, the Phillies declined the club option for infielder Jean Segura. The move allows the Phillies to pursue some big name free agents such as Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, or Dansby Swanson. Free agency begins at 5:00 PM/Eastern on Thursday.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Contract Decisions Made for Three Phillies

Michael Lipinski  •  42s
Phillies
2023 Phillies: Heightened Expectations
Tal Venada  •  15h
Phillies
Phillies Dream Season Ends, Houston Astros Win the World Series
Michael Lipinski  •  22s
Phillies
World Series Game 5: Astros Win 3-2, Phillies on the Brink of Elimination
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 6 2022
Phillies
World Series Game 4: Houston Astros Throw a Combined No-Hitter to Even the World Series
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 3 2022
Phillies
World Series Game 3: Phillies Crush Houston 7-0
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 2 2022
Phillies
2022 Phillies: The Astros’ Kryptonite
Tal Venada  •  Oct 31 2022
More Phillies News