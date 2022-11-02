Despite Hart’s Effort, Rangers Win on Lone Goal in OT

Carter Hart was at it again on Tuesday night. Through 60 minutes of regulation, the Rangers were held off the board and the Flyers‘ netminder had 30 saves.
In overtime, the Rangers continued to pepper the Flyers net with shots, six in total, and the last one with 53 seconds remaining in overtime finally beat Hart. Chris Kreider had the only goal as the Flyers fell to the Rangers, 1-0.
The two teams skated to a scoreless first period. The Rangers held a narrow 9-7 lead in shots through 20 minutes, but had the better chances and possession in the opening frame.
The Rangers held the heavy advantage in shots in the second period, out-shooting the Flyers, 14-4, but Hart stood tall and stopped everything that came his way, as the game went to the third period scoreless.
The Flyers got a few quality scoring chances late in the third, but Igor Shesterkin was up to the task. The Rangers had several quality chances of their own and got a late power play, but could not capitalize and that forced overtime.
The Rangers out-shot the Flyers, 6-0, in the overtime, getting multiple chances. The final chance came on a breakaway for Kreider, who took control after a lead pass from Mika Zibanejad off a shot fired wide by the Flyers that left them with no defenders back. Kreider made the move to the backhand and put the puck past Hart for the winner, his fourth goal of the season.
Hart still finished with 35 saves on 36 shots in the loss. Shesterkin made 19 saves in the shutout win.
The Flyers are right back on the ice on Wednesday night as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.
