Eagles Add Another Veteran Defensive Lineman

Just one day following a flurry of moves that shook up the Eagles roster and a move mad shortly after that to add Linval Joseph to the defensive tackle rotation, the Eagles have added another veteran to their rotation.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that Ndamukong Suh, a 12-year veteran, agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Eagles have agreed to terms with DT Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/LW4kkuwle1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2022

Suh has been to five Pro Bowls, been named to three All-Pro teams and been named to eight NFL Top 100 lists.

That said, Suh has most recently received any of those commendations in 2018 (four seasons ago) and likely did so off of name recognition.

Last season, with Tampa Bay’s stout defense, Suh managed six sacks but only 27 tackles. He forced no turnovers and played between 50% and 80% of snaps in nearly all 17 games last season.

The Eagles would certainly love for Suh to be able to add some pass rush to this defense, but are in the midst of seeking run-stopping power in the wake of losing Jordan Davis and that is the area where Suh struggled to match his typical career output in 2021.

Like Linval Joseph, Suh will be coming off the couch having not signed with any team in the 2022 season prior to this. The Eagles are hoping the pair can get up to speed with the defense early and will look to utilize each player for less snaps than at their previous stops, hoping that this allows them to stay fresher longer and make better plays.

Suh and Joseph, when ready, would enter into the rotation with Milton Williams, Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox. It will be interesting to see how the team handles this position if and when Jordan Davis and/or Marlon Tuipulotu are ready to return.

No corresponding move was needed to sign Suh as the Eagles had only 52 players on their active roster.