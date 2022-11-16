Eagles Add Two To IR Amid Flurry Of Moves

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, it was reported that Dallas Goedert would miss “extended time” but that a decision on whether he would head to the injured reserve had not yet been made.

The decision has been made as the team officially placed him on IR Wednesday.

Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on Injured Reserved, activated TE Tyree Jackson from the PUP list, signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad, and opened the 21-day practice window for DE Janarius Robinson. pic.twitter.com/tf0kMEud0x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

In a related move, they activated Tyree Jackson, a standout in preseason who caught a touchdown pass last year for the Eagles before landing on IR. With Jack Stoll serving as the blocking tight end and Grant Calcatera likely to take over as the receiving tight end, Jackson provides the team with some flexibility to play him in either role.

Though perhaps not a household name for Eagles fans, the placement of Marlon Tuipulotu on IR is also a big hit as he was perhaps the best defensive lineman on the field Monday night for the Birds. He recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery which served to halt the Commanders on their first drive of the game. He did not appear as active later in the game and this injury may explain why.

With Tuipulotu also out, the Eagles will be heavily reliant on the newly-signed Linval Joseph to start rotating into the game.

Marquise Blair, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019, joins the Eagles practice squad after being released by the Panthers a week ago. They will look to see if he might be able to provide some assistance for a team that is struggling to get anything out of K’Von Wallace in the third safety spot.

Finally, the Eagles activated the practice window for Janarius Robinson, who was brought in after Derek Barnett was placed on IR and then was placed on IR himself when Andre Dillard returned to the active roster.

The Eagles still have one spot remaining on the 53-man roster (due to the placement of Avonte Maddox on IR) after having replaced Dallas Goedert with Tyree Jackson and Marlon Tuipulotu with Linval Joseph.