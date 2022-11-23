Eagles

Eagles Hire Former Colts Coach

Paul Bowman
Mykal McEldowney, IndyStar

On Wednesday, the Eagles hired yet another Colts coach to their staff joining former Colts coaches Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon.

NBC Sports’ Dave Zangaro confirms that Marcus Brady, who had served as the Colts offensive coordinator until the beginning of November, as a consultant.

Brady was fired only a week before the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during the team’s lone Super Bowl Championship.

Brady was a college quarterback for Cal State Northridge and played for several seasons in the CFL. He then transitioned into coaching in the CFL before joining the Colts coaching staff as a quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was promoted several times with the Colts and spent four and a half seasons with the team before they fired him.

Zangaro reports that his duties will be on the defensive side of the ball, so he will work with Jonathan Gannon on things like what they could expect a team to do on offense so that, ideally, Gannon has his unit in position to counter just that.

Head coach Nick Sirianni commented after the game on Sunday that he was happy to have beaten the Colts after they fired Frank Reich and his staff because he considers Reich to be like family, so it’s no surprise that the team would hire more of Reich’s former staff.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the Eagles chose to hire Reich himself.

The Eagles stocking up on a few higher-level coaches could be somewhat of a longer-term move, as well, considering the Eagles have both Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon serving as their coordinators and both are considered candidates for NFL head coaching jobs. If one of them is hired as a coach elsewhere, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to have someone around that’s already familiar with the team and could step into the role.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

