Flyers Blow Another Late Lead, Drop 8th Straight

A
Two teams trying to snap losing streak were locked in a one-goal game into the final five minutes of regulation. Once again, as the Flyers closed in on the result that would snap their seven-game slide, a late goal derailed it.
Sonny Milano scored with 2:58 remaining in the third, setting up overtime where Alex Ovechkin won it with his 790th career goal in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals that sent the Flyers streak to eight games.
The Flyers got the first goal of the game on a fortunate bounce. A long shot by Morgan Frost hit the blocker of Darcy Kuemper, bounced into the air, and landed behind him before bouncing into the net to make it 1-0 game at 5:27.
The Capitals got a power play five minutes later and appeared to score a goal on a rebound, but a replay determined that Marcus Johansson kicked the puck in and the goal was disallowed. But moments later, Johansson got his goal anyway, knocking in the puck at the side of the net off a chance by Ovechkin to make it a 1-1 game at 11:05.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-10.
The Capitals controlled most of the second period, out-shooting the Flyers, 14-5, in the middle frame. But with 5:27 remaining in the period, the Flyers got the lone goal of the second.
A spin-around backhand by Ivan Provorov was tipped by Patrick Brown and managed to sneak over the pad of Kuemper and in to make it a 2-1 game.
The Flyers did a solid job of limiting the Capitals chances in the third. But in the final minutes, Washington turned up the heat and eventually turned it into the tying goal off a rush. A quick passing play by T.J Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov allowed Milano to get the easy tip-in goal at 17:02. The entry into the zone was nearly off-side, but the Flyers elected not to challenge.
In overtime, the Flyers were dominated, never possessing the puck. Just 64 seconds into the 3-on-3, Ovechkin buried the feed from Dylan Strome to end the game and snap Washington’s four-game losing streak.
Felix Sandstrom made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss. Kuemper made 21 saves on 23 shots in the win.
Ovechkin and Oshie each finished with two points.
The Flyers return home for the annual Black Friday game, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins at 5:30 p.m.
Scoring Summary
1st Period
2nd Period
3rd Period
Overtime