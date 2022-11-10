Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 13 Preview

A week ago, the Flyers suffered their third straight loss and it seemed that the start that didn’t appear sustainable was catching up to them. They have followed it up with two of their most structured games of the season. The process is far from complete, but the Flyers are displaying consistent effort and finding a way to win games, improving to 7-3-2 on the season with their latest win on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s win came against a team mired in a losing streak that reached eight games that night. On Thursday night, the Flyers hit the road to face another team at the bottom of the standings and locked into a lengthy losing streak. The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost five straight games dating back to Oct. 23, including both games in their trip to Finland last weekend.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|12
|5
|9
|14
|Johnny Gaudreau
|12
|5
|4
|9
|Kevin Hayes
|12
|2
|10
|12
|Kent Johnson
|11
|3
|3
|6
|Tony DeAngelo
|12
|2
|6
|8
|Yegor Chinakhov
|12
|2
|4
|6
|Joel Farabee
|12
|3
|4
|7
|Zach Werenski
|12
|2
|4
|6
|Ivan Provorov
|12
|0
|6
|6
|Jack Roslovic
|12
|1
|5
|6
Owen Tippett has started to find his scoring touch of late. Since returning to the lineup on Oct. 27, Tippett had five points in six games, including three goals in his last five games. He had a two-point night in Tuesday’s win against the Blues.
The big free agency pickup by the Blue Jackets certainly started the season hot with four goals and six points in his first five games. Since then, Johnny Gaudreau has cooled off with just one goal and two assists in the last seven games.
Carter Hart is expected to get back in goal. After sitting out Tuesday’s game with an illness, Hart makes his first start since last Saturday in Ottawa, where he made 33 saves on 34 shots in his sixth win of the season.
Joonas Korpisalo returned to the Columbus lineup last Saturday after missing the start of the season recovering from injury. He allowed five goals on 45 shots to Colorado in his debut, taking the loss.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Jake Voracek (injury), Kent Johnson (injury), Sean Kuraly (injury), Justin Danforth (injury), Adam Boqvist (injury)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: No lineup changes are expected for the Flyers.
- Blue Jackets: Columbus is dealing with multiple injuries. Kent Johnson is being held out of Thursday’s game as a precaution. Sean Kuraly and Jake Voracek are also out with injury. Brendan Gaunce and Emil Bemstrom are in the lineup and will make their season debuts.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (21st), Blue Jackets (32nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Blue Jackets (14th)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- April 7, 2022 – Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 1 (at CBJ)
- April 5, 2022 – Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Jan. 20, 2022 – Blue Jackets 2, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
- Kevin Hayes: 24 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 P
- Travis Konecny: 18 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P
- Owen Tippett: 11 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P
- Travis Sanheim: 13 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
- Carter Hart: 4 GP, 1-3-0, 2.57 GAA, .906 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network