Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 16 Preview

After taking a loss in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers return home didn’t go as planned. A pair of losses in back-to-back afternoon games suddenly have turned a 7-3-2 start back into a 7-6-3 record with three straight regulation losses.

The Flyers are back on the road and back in Columbus looking to stop the bleeding, this time to start a three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P Travis Konecny 15 6 11 17 Johnny Gaudreau 14 6 6 12 Kevin Hayes 15 3 11 14 Zach Werenski 13 3 5 8 Joel Farabee 15 3 6 9 Boone Jenner 14 4 4 8 Tony DeAngelo 15 3 6 9 Yegor Chinakhov 14 2 5 7 Ivan Provorov 15 1 7 8 Kent Johnson 11 3 3 6

Travis Konecny has been the driving force behind the Flyers offense of late. In the last five games, Konecny has two goals and four assists, directly contributing to six of the 11 goals the team has scored in that time.

Johnny Gaudreau had his best game in Columbus when the Flyers came to town last Thursday, scoring a goal and adding two assists for three points. Entering that game, Gaudreau had just two points in his previous six games. He’ll be leaned on again with several key players out for the Blue Jackets.

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart has been on the hook for the loss in his last two starts, but has still performed well, allowing three goals in each and helping keep the team in the game.

Elvis Merzlikins gets the start for Columbus. Merzlikins will make his first appearance in goal in over a week, when he allowed five goals on 35 shots to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 4. Merzlikins has lost four straight starts, allowing 22 goals in those games.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Wade Allison (injury)

Blue Jackets Scratches: Justin Danforth (injury), Adam Boqvist (injury), Jake Voracek (injury), Zach Werenski (injury), Nick Blankenburg (injury), Patrik Laine (injury), Gavin Bayreuther (healthy), Jack Roslovic (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Wade Allison was officially placed on injured reserve and Max Willman was called up. Tanner Laczynski was also sent to Lehigh Valley, keeping Kieffer Bellows in the lineup.

was officially placed on injured reserve and was called up. was also sent to Lehigh Valley, keeping in the lineup. Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets get some relief from injuries with the return of Sean Kuraly and Erik Gudbranson to the lineup ahead of Saturday’s game against the Islanders and also get Kent Johnson back in the lineup on Tuesday night. They are still without Jake Voracek and added Nick Blankenburg and Zach Werenski to the injury report from last Thursday’s game against the Flyers. Since then, Patrik Laine has also gone down with an injury and will miss multiple weeks.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (28th), Blue Jackets (32nd)

Flyers (28th), Blue Jackets (32nd) Penalty Kill: Flyers (18th), Blue Jackets (14th)

Flyers (18th), Blue Jackets (14th) Recent History vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 10, 2022 – Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 2 (at CBJ)

Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets Kevin Hayes: 25 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 P Travis Konecny: 19 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P Owen Tippett: 12 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P Travis Sanheim: 14 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P Carter Hart: 5 GP, 1-4-0, 2.68 GAA, .902 SV%



Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network