Flyers

Flyers-Blues: Game 12 Preview

Kevin Durso
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers got back in the win column on Saturday after dropping three straight games, including two in overtime. The schedule ahead puts the Flyers back on home ice for three of the next four weeks and their next three games come against the three teams lowest in the standings so far this season.

It starts on Tuesday night as the Flyers take on the St. Louis Blues, tied for the lowest point total in the league and coming off their seventh straight loss on Monday night in Boston.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPSt. Louis BluesGPGAP
Travis Konecny114812Brayden Schenn103710
Kevin Hayes112911Justin Faulk103710
Tony DeAngelo11268Vladimir Tarasenko10459
Joel Farabee11336Robert Thomas10257
Ivan Provorov11055Torey Krug10145

With the exception of last week’s shutout loss to the Rangers, Travis Konecny has points in four of the last five games for the Flyers, all of them being assists. He hasn’t scored a goal since the fourth game of the season, the team’s first loss to Florida on Oct. 19.

Brayden Schenn is one of four Blues players with at least three goals on the season, including the lone goal in Monday night’s loss in Boston. Schenn is also tied for the team lead in points with 10, averaging a point per game despite the team’s slow start.

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart’s stellar start to the season continued in Ottawa on Saturday night, making 33 saves on 34 shots in his sixth win of the season. The win snapped a two-game losing streak with both losses coming in overtime.

Thomas Greiss is expected to start for the Blues. Greiss would be making only his fourth appearance and third start of the season. It would be his first start since Oct. 27 against Nashville, where he allowed five goals on 41 shots. Greiss last played on Oct. 31, making 11 saves on 11 shots in a relief appearance against Los Angeles.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Blues Scratches: Marco Scandella (injury), Scott Perunovich (injury), Logan Brown (healthy), Calle Rosen (healthy), Tyler Pitlick (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen gets back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Ottawa. Egor Zamula comes out of the lineup.
  • Blues: The Blues did not have a morning skate following their game on Monday. Any changes to the lineup will be learned closer to game time.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (19th), Blues (15th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (8th), Blues (29th)
  • Recent History vs. Blues
    • March 24, 2022 – Flyers 5, Blues 2 (at STL)
    • Feb. 22, 2022 – Blues 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blues 
    • Travis Konecny: 9 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Scott Laughton: 8 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 10 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Joel Farabee: 1 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 0-1-0, 2.68 GAA, .924 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Blues: Game 12 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  35s
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #162 – We’ve Seen This Before
Kevin Durso  •  20h
Flyers
Hart, Flyers Down Giroux, Senators
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 5 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Senators: Game 11 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 5 2022
Flyers
Tavares Nets Hat Trick in Flyers Loss to Leafs
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 2 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 10 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 2 2022
Flyers
Despite Hart’s Effort, Rangers Win on Lone Goal in OT
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 1 2022
More Flyers News