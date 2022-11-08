Flyers-Blues: Game 12 Preview

The Flyers got back in the win column on Saturday after dropping three straight games, including two in overtime. The schedule ahead puts the Flyers back on home ice for three of the next four weeks and their next three games come against the three teams lowest in the standings so far this season.
It starts on Tuesday night as the Flyers take on the St. Louis Blues, tied for the lowest point total in the league and coming off their seventh straight loss on Monday night in Boston.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
With the exception of last week’s shutout loss to the Rangers, Travis Konecny has points in four of the last five games for the Flyers, all of them being assists. He hasn’t scored a goal since the fourth game of the season, the team’s first loss to Florida on Oct. 19.
Brayden Schenn is one of four Blues players with at least three goals on the season, including the lone goal in Monday night’s loss in Boston. Schenn is also tied for the team lead in points with 10, averaging a point per game despite the team’s slow start.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart’s stellar start to the season continued in Ottawa on Saturday night, making 33 saves on 34 shots in his sixth win of the season. The win snapped a two-game losing streak with both losses coming in overtime.
Thomas Greiss is expected to start for the Blues. Greiss would be making only his fourth appearance and third start of the season. It would be his first start since Oct. 27 against Nashville, where he allowed five goals on 41 shots. Greiss last played on Oct. 31, making 11 saves on 11 shots in a relief appearance against Los Angeles.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Blues Scratches: Marco Scandella (injury), Scott Perunovich (injury), Logan Brown (healthy), Calle Rosen (healthy), Tyler Pitlick (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network