Flyers-Capitals: Game 20 Preview

The Flyers were not on the ice on Tuesday, but it was a busy day of updates to injured players as that list only continues to grow. There is no relief coming on Wednesday night as they team head to face the Washington Capitals.
For both teams, breaking a losing streak is on the line. It’s no secret that the Flyers are locked in a seven-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s game. But it’s been nearly as much of a struggle for the Capitals, who enter the game on a four-game losing streak of their own.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
Joel Farabee has points in three of the last four games and snapped an eight-game goalless drought with his tally on Monday night.
Alex Ovechkin is up to 789 career goals and closing in on another milestone. That said, he’s been quiet in that department of late with just one goal in his last six games.
Carter Hart is expected to get back in goal on Wednesday night. Hart made 25 saves in the loss to the Flames on Monday. He’s trying to snap a personal six-game losing streak.
Darcy Kuemper gets the start for Washington. Kuemper made 25 saves in a loss on Saturday to his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. Kuemper is also on a personal three-game losing streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy)
Capitals Scratches: Nicklas Backstrom (injury), Connor Brown (injury), Carl Hagelin (injury), Tom Wilson (injury), Beck Malenstyn (injury), Dmitry Orlov (injury), Joe Snively (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: TNTRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network