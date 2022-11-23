Flyers

Flyers-Capitals: Game 20 Preview

Kevin Durso
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers were not on the ice on Tuesday, but it was a busy day of updates to injured players as that list only continues to grow. There is no relief coming on Wednesday night as they team head to face the Washington Capitals.

For both teams, breaking a losing streak is on the line. It’s no secret that the Flyers are locked in a seven-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s game. But it’s been nearly as much of a struggle for the Capitals, who enter the game on a four-game losing streak of their own.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPWashington CapitalsGPGAP
Travis Konecny1771219Alex Ovechkin209817
Kevin Hayes1951419Dylan Strome2051015
Joel Farabee194812Evgeny Kuznetsov1921214
Owen Tippett146410John Carlson145611
Tony DeAngelo193710Conor Sheary207310

Joel Farabee has points in three of the last four games and snapped an eight-game goalless drought with his tally on Monday night. 

Alex Ovechkin is up to 789 career goals and closing in on another milestone. That said, he’s been quiet in that department of late with just one goal in his last six games. 

Carter Hart is expected to get back in goal on Wednesday night. Hart made 25 saves in the loss to the Flames on Monday. He’s trying to snap a personal six-game losing streak.

Darcy Kuemper gets the start for Washington. Kuemper made 25 saves in a loss on Saturday to his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. Kuemper is also on a personal three-game losing streak. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Jackson Cates (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Nicklas Backstrom (injury), Connor Brown (injury), Carl Hagelin (injury), Tom Wilson (injury), Beck Malenstyn (injury), Dmitry Orlov (injury), Joe Snively (healthy), Alexander Alexeyev (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the lineup.
  • Capitals: T.J. Oshie is a likely possibility to make his return to the lineup. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Capitals (23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Capitals (16th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • April 12, 2022 – Capitals 9, Flyers 2 (at WSH)
    • Feb. 26, 2022 – Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at PHI)
    • Feb. 17, 2022 – Capitals 5, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 6, 2021 – Flyers 2, Capitals 1 (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Kevin Hayes: 33 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 28 GP, 4 G, 6 A, 10 P
    • Joel Farabee: 13 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 3-4-1, 2.91 GAA, .905 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

