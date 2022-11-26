Flyers-Islanders: Game 22 Preview

As the losses started to pile up earlier this month, the looming possibility of what this Saturday night game between the Flyers and New York Islanders could bring came closer to reality.
It’s here, and the Flyers losing streak is still alive and well at nine games after losing to the Penguins on Friday evening. A loss in Long Island, and the Flyers hit the 10-game mark on a losing streak for the third time in a calendar year.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
In the last five games, no Flyers player has been more productive offensively than Travis Sanheim. Sanheim added an assist to his recent totals on Friday and has four points in the last five games.
Mathew Barzal has let his playmaking abilities come through with a remarkable 23 of his 25 points on the season being assists. He did finally break through for his first two goals of the season on Nov. 19 against Dallas. Barzal carries a seven-game points streak into this game with the two goals and eight assists in that time.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start. Despite entering Friday’s game in relief of Carter Hart, Sandstrom faced just eight shots, so he should be good to go. He made all eight saves. Sandstrom also had a solid start on Wednesday, making 29 saves on 32 shots in an overtime loss to Washington.
Semyon Varlamov is expected to start for the Islanders. Varlamov was last in goal for the Islanders loss to Dallas on Nov. 19, making 30 saves on 34 shots. Prior to that, he had won two straight starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Scott Laughton (injury), Max Willman (healthy)
Islanders Scratches: Kyle Palmieri (injury), Ross Johnston (healthy), Robin Salo (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network