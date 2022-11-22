Flyers Late Push Not Enough in 7th Straight Loss

One of the common threads of the Flyers season has been allowing the game’s first goal and falling behind early. It didn’t take long for the Calgary Flames to continue that trend.
The Flyers faced a two-goal deficit in the first period and never fully recovered, getting the margin to within one in the third before dropping a seventh straight game, 5-2, on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.
The Flames got on the board early. At 4:43, Calgary got a two-on-one and Jonathan Huberdeau opted to keep it himself and fired a shot to the blocker side of Carter Hart for the early 1-0 lead.
With just over six minutes remaining in the period, another two-on-one resulted in a goal for the Flames. This time, Dillon Dube kept control and fired a shot past Hart to make it 2-0 at 13:51.
Just 42 seconds later, the Flyers were on the board. Kevin Hayes put a shot toward the net that was deflected by Tanner Laczynski and in for his first NHL goal at 14:33.
Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 9-9.
The Flyers came out in the second with the first few shots of the period, but the Flames were able to restore the two-goal lead on their first shot of the period. A shot by Rasmus Andersson deflected off the stick of Joel Farabee and in to make it 3-1 at 3:29.
Chances were limited for the remainder of the period, as both teams managed just six shots on goal in the second.
The Flames got an early power play in the third and opened up a 6-1 advantage in shots to start the period. But at 8:03, the Flyers got a gift and took advantage.
A turnover by Andrew Mangiapane resulted in a goal for Farabee from the high slot, making it a 3-2 game.
The Flyers got the goalie pulled with two and a half minutes to play and had three great chances to tie the game before Blake Coleman fired the length of the ice for an empty-net goal to seal the result. Trevor Lewis also added another empty-net goal with 37 seconds left.
Hart made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.
Coleman had a goal and two assists in his 400th NHL game.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night to take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m.
|Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Flames
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|2
Scoring Summary
1st Period
- CGY Jonathan Huberdeau (3) (Blake Coleman) 4:43
- CGY Dillon Dube (2) (Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar) 13:51
- PHI Tanner Laczynski (1) (Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates) 14:33
2nd Period
- CGY Rasmus Andersson (2) (Noah Hanifin, Andrew Mangiapane) 3:29
3rd Period
- PHI Joel Farabee (4) (Unassisted) 8:03
- CGY Coleman (3) EN (Unassisted) 18:09
- CGY Trevor Lewis (4) EN (Chris Tanev, Milan Lucic) 19:23
|Game Statistics
|Flames
|Flyers
|Shots
|29
|25
|Power Play
|0/2
|0/3
|Hits
|24
|31
|Faceoff %
|50.0%
|50.0%
|Giveaways
|5
|11
|Takeaways
|6
|7
|Blocked Shots
|20
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|13
|11