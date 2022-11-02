Flyers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 10 Preview

Kevin Durso
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After going the first seven games without needing extra time, the last two games for the Flyers have required overtime. Both have ended the same way, surrendering the game-winning goal in the final minute.

Following a 1-0 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, the Flyers continue their road trip by going north of the border to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPToronto Maple LeafsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes91910William Nylander104610
Travis Konecny9459John Tavares104610
Tony DeAngelo9257Mitch Marner10279
James van Riemsdyk6235Auston Matthews10358
Joel Farabee9235Morgan Rielly10077

Travis Konecny has cooled off a bit in terms of production, but he continues to generate scoring chances regularly. With three assists in his last five games and no goals since Oct. 19, he’ll look to get back on the scoresheet.

John Tavares had a four-game points streak snapped in Toronto’s last game against the Ducks on Sunday. He has points in eight of the team’s 10 games so far.

Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom is still in search of his first NHL win, taking the loss in both of his starts this season, including his last on Oct. 23 against the Sharks.

Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Maple Leafs. After starting the season with four straight wins, Samsonov has lost his last two starts, including his most recent on Oct. 29 allowing four goals on 29 shots to the Kings.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)

Maple Leafs Scratches: Timothy Liljegren (injury), Jordie Benn (injury), Matt Murray (injury), Jake Muzzin (injury), Nicolas Robertson (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: While the exact lines remain to be seen, John Tortorella hinted that both Tanner Laczynski and Egor Zamula will likely play to put some fresh legs into the lineup. 
  • Maple Leafs: Toronto called up Pontus Holmberg to make his NHL debut in Wednesday’s game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Maple Leafs (9th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (7th), Maple Leafs (22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • April 19, 2022 – Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2 (at TOR)
    • April 2, 2022 – Maple Leafs 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 10, 2021 – Maple Leafs 3, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs 
    • Travis Konecny: 15 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 19 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Scott Laughton: 13 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 15 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 10 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  32s
Flyers
Despite Hart’s Effort, Rangers Win on Lone Goal in OT
Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Flyers-Rangers: Game 9 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 1 2022
Flyers
Burns Scores OT Winner, Flyers Fall to Hurricanes
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 29 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Hurricanes: Game 8 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 29 2022
Flyers
Couturier Has Back Surgery, Out 3-4 Months
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 29 2022
Flyers
Hart Sets Career-High in Saves in Flyers Win Over Panthers
Kevin Durso  •  Oct 27 2022
More Flyers News