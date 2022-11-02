Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 10 Preview

After going the first seven games without needing extra time, the last two games for the Flyers have required overtime. Both have ended the same way, surrendering the game-winning goal in the final minute.
Following a 1-0 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, the Flyers continue their road trip by going north of the border to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Travis Konecny has cooled off a bit in terms of production, but he continues to generate scoring chances regularly. With three assists in his last five games and no goals since Oct. 19, he’ll look to get back on the scoresheet.
John Tavares had a four-game points streak snapped in Toronto’s last game against the Ducks on Sunday. He has points in eight of the team’s 10 games so far.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom is still in search of his first NHL win, taking the loss in both of his starts this season, including his last on Oct. 23 against the Sharks.
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Maple Leafs. After starting the season with four straight wins, Samsonov has lost his last two starts, including his most recent on Oct. 29 allowing four goals on 29 shots to the Kings.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Zack MacEwen (healthy), Nick Seeler (healthy)
Maple Leafs Scratches: Timothy Liljegren (injury), Jordie Benn (injury), Matt Murray (injury), Jake Muzzin (injury), Nicolas Robertson (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network