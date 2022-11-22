Flyers Notes: Injury Updates Galore

As the Flyers are mired in a seven-game losing streak, it’s no secret that the lineup they have put on the ice recently has been the result of numerous injuries that continue to pile up. Two more players left games over the last week to join the lengthy list.
On Tuesday, the team was off the ice, but did issue updates on a host of players dealing with injuries.
First, it was announced that Scott Laughton was placed on injured reserve and would miss approximately two weeks with an upper-body injury. Laughton left Saturday’s game in Montreal early in the third period. As a corresponding move, the Flyers called up forward Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley.
Travis Konecny, who left Thursday’s game in Boston, will be out for 10-to-14 days with an upper-body injury as well. Konecny has already missed two games since the injury.
In addition, the Flyers had updates on a few other previously injured players. Wade Allison, who left the team’s Nov. 12 game against Ottawa early, will remain out for 2-to-3 weeks with a hip pointer/oblique muscle strain. Cam Atkinson has been skating with the team recently, but remains out week-to-week.
Three players who underwent surgery recently all remain on the same timeline as previously announced. James van Riemsdyk, who had surgery on his left index finger on Oct. 28, is expected to return six weeks from that date, setting the stage for a possible Dec. 9 return. Sean Couturier, who had back revision surgery on Oct. 27, remains out for 3-to-4 months from the date of surgery. Bobby Brink, who had offseason hip surgery in July, remains on his five-month timeline, which could lead to a possible late December-early January return to play, likely at the AHL level to start.
For the next few weeks though, the Flyers will have to manage with what they have available while trying to snap this seven-game slide. Their next chance comes on Wednesday night, when they face the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m.