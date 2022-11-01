Flyers-Rangers: Game 9 Preview

So far this season, goaltending has been the name of the game for the Flyers. Their 5-2-1 record in the month of October was due in large part to stellar play between the pipes.
As the Flyers kick off November, they will face a team with arguably the best goaltender in the league. The Flyers meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open a three-game road trip.
Game time is at 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Kevin Hayes had three multi-point games in his previous four games prior to Saturday’s loss to Carolina. The former Ranger looks to get back on the scoresheet on Tuesday night.
Artemi Panarin is coming off a three-point game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday and has four points in his last two games.
Carter Hart gets back in goal on Tuesday night. After taking his first loss of the season on Saturday in overtime, Hart looks to get back into the win column. His first loss still featured a solid performance, making 34 saves on 38 shots.
Igor Shesterkin is similarly off to a strong start on the season. He made 18 saves on 20 shots in his last start to earn the win against Arizona on Sunday. He is coming into the game with back-to-back wins in his last two starts following two straight overtime losses.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)
Rangers Scratches: Filip Chytil (injury), Vitali Kravtsov (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network