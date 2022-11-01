Flyers

Flyers-Rangers: Game 9 Preview

Kevin Durso
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, goaltending has been the name of the game for the Flyers. Their 5-2-1 record in the month of October was due in large part to stellar play between the pipes.

As the Flyers kick off November, they will face a team with arguably the best goaltender in the league. The Flyers meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open a three-game road trip.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew York RangersGPGAP
Kevin Hayes81910Artemi Panarin1051116
Travis Konecny8459Mika Zibanejad106612
Tony DeAngelo8257Vincent Trocheck10459
James van Riemsdyk6235Adam Fox10279
Joel Farabee8235Chris Kreider10347

Kevin Hayes had three multi-point games in his previous four games prior to Saturday’s loss to Carolina. The former Ranger looks to get back on the scoresheet on Tuesday night.

Artemi Panarin is coming off a three-point game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday and has four points in his last two games. 

Carter Hart gets back in goal on Tuesday night. After taking his first loss of the season on Saturday in overtime, Hart looks to get back into the win column. His first loss still featured a solid performance, making 34 saves on 38 shots.

Igor Shesterkin is similarly off to a strong start on the season. He made 18 saves on 20 shots in his last start to earn the win against Arizona on Sunday. He is coming into the game with back-to-back wins in his last two starts following two straight overtime losses.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Filip Chytil (injury), Vitali Kravtsov (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: It remains to be seen if the Flyers make any last-minute changes. Tanner Laczynski could make his return to the lineup. 
  • Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (17th), Rangers (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (12th), Rangers (17th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • April 13, 2022 – Rangers 4, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
    • April 3, 2022 – Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (F/SO) (at NYR)
    • Jan. 15, 2022 – Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 1, 2021 – Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers 
    • Kevin Hayes: 15 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Travis Konecny: 25 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Lukas Sedlak: 7 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
    • Joel Farabee: 13 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 10 GP, 4-4-1, 3.34 GAA, .881 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

