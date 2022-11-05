Flyers-Senators: Game 11 Preview

After starting the season a surprising 4-1-0 in their first five games, the last five have brought a greater dose of reality to the Flyers. A 1-2-2 record and current three-game losing streak against the Hurricanes, Rangers, and Maple Leafs has brought the team’s record to 5-3-2 on the season.
A three-game road trip comes to an end on Saturday night as the Flyers face the Ottawa Senators and a familiar face on the opposition. It will be Claude Giroux‘s first game against his long-time former team.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Still working his way back from injury, Joel Farabee has had some moments in the early part of the season. He scored on Wednesday night in Toronto for his third goal of the season and is up to six points in his last six games.
Claude Giroux goes up against his former team for the first time. He comes in as one of the team’s top point producers, including the third-highest goal total on the season with five. He has three of those goals in the last two games.
N
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Saturday. Hart took his second straight loss, again in overtime, to the Rangers on Tuesday, stopping the first 35 shots that came his way before allowing the lone goal on a breakaway.
Cam Talbot gets the start for Ottawa. Talbot was injured prior to the start of the regular season, putting his debut with Ottawa on hold. He made his first appearance on Thursday, entering in relief of Anton Forsberg. He’ll make his first start in Saturday’s game.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Artem Zub (injury), Magnus Hellberg (healthy), Jacob Bernard-Docker (healthy), Dylan Gambrell (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network