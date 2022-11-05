Flyers

Flyers-Senators: Game 11 Preview

After starting the season a surprising 4-1-0 in their first five games, the last five have brought a greater dose of reality to the Flyers. A 1-2-2 record and current three-game losing streak against the Hurricanes, Rangers, and Maple Leafs has brought the team’s record to 5-3-2 on the season.

A three-game road trip comes to an end on Saturday night as the Flyers face the Ottawa Senators and a familiar face on the opposition. It will be Claude Giroux‘s first game against his long-time former team.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPOttawa SenatorsGPGAP
Travis Konecny104711Brady Tkachuk106915
Kevin Hayes101910Drake Batherson103811
Tony DeAngelo10257Claude Giroux10549
Joel Farabee10336Alex DeBrincat10279
Ivan Provorov10055Tim Stutzle10358

Still working his way back from injury, Joel Farabee has had some moments in the early part of the season. He scored on Wednesday night in Toronto for his third goal of the season and is up to six points in his last six games.

Claude Giroux goes up against his former team for the first time. He comes in as one of the team’s top point producers, including the third-highest goal total on the season with five. He has three of those goals in the last two games.

N

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers on Saturday. Hart took his second straight loss, again in overtime, to the Rangers on Tuesday, stopping the first 35 shots that came his way before allowing the lone goal on a breakaway.

Cam Talbot gets the start for Ottawa. Talbot was injured prior to the start of the regular season, putting his debut with Ottawa on hold. He made his first appearance on Thursday, entering in relief of Anton Forsberg. He’ll make his first start in Saturday’s game.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Patrick Brown (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Artem Zub (injury), Magnus Hellberg (healthy), Jacob Bernard-Docker (healthy), Dylan Gambrell (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nothing was confirmed by John Tortorella, but it appears that Rasmus Ristolainen and Kieffer Bellows are the extras for the Flyers.
  • Senators: Ottawa did not have a morning skate, so some changes could come to the lineup in warmups.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (23rd), Senators (15th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (14th), Senators (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Senators
    • April 29, 2022 – Senators 4, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • March 18, 2022 – Senators 3, Flyers 1 (at OTT)
    • Dec. 18, 2021 – Flyers 4, Senators 3 (F/OT) (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators 
    • Scott Laughton: 12 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Nicolas Deslauriers: 17 GP, 4 G, 0 A, 4 P
    • Travis Konecny: 15 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 15 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 1-1-0, 2.57 GAA, .898 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
