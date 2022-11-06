Hart, Flyers Down Giroux, Senators

Before welcoming the former captain home in a week, the Flyers paid a visit to Claude Giroux‘s new home in Ottawa. While the start favored Giroux, it was the Flyers who got the last laugh.
Zack MacEwen scored the game-winning goal in the second period and Carter Hart stood tall in a 2-1 win for the Flyers over the Senators on Saturday night.
It didn’t take long for the former Flyers captain to get on the board against his former team. Just 2:44 into the game, Giroux struck against the Flyers, reaching a milestone along the way. Not only did Giroux get a goal against his former team to have scored against every NHL team, the goal was also the 300th of his career.
The Flyers did have an answer less than three minutes later. Just five seconds into a power play, a point shot by Tony DeAngelo was deflected in by Kevin Hayes.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 11-5 Ottawa.
The second period was filled with power-play opportunities, including three for the Senators. Neither team scored on the power play, but the Flyers were able to find the net late in the period.
After having a shot blocked, MacEwen was able to regain control and fire a laser to the top corner by a screened Cam Talbot to make it a 2-1 game with 1:36 remaining.
Through two periods, shots were even, 21-21.
In the final period, the Flyers had to survive some dicey moments, including a late power play for the Senators. Hart stood tall and got some key blocked shots to retain the lead.
Hart finished with 33 saves in the win. Talbot made 26 saves in the loss.
The Flyers get back on the ice on Tuesday night at home to take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.
