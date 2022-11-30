Hayes Scores Twice, Flyers End Streak Against Islanders

As the third period progressed in Tuesday’s game, many of the situations that had led to losses for the Flyers resurfaced. The goaltender was down and out and a key blocked prevented the tying goal. A late power-play for the opposition presented an opportunity to tie the game.
This time, the Flyers finally got the result to go with the process. Kevin Hayes scored two goals and Carter Hart made 23 saves in helping the Flyers snap their losing streak at 10 games with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.
Right from the drop of the puck, there was immediate action. Just seven seconds into the game, Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin dropped the glove. One second after that off the next face-off, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston got into a spirited scrap.
The Flyers took a pair of penalties in short order after, allowing the Islanders to have 1:23 of 5-on-3 time. It took just 25 seconds for the Islanders to strike. Noah Dobson cashed in on a one-timer at 3:12 to make it a 1-0 Islanders lead.
The Islanders still had power-play time remaining, but it was the Flyers striking for a shorthanded goal. Off a rush, Travis Sanheim was able to lift the puck over Ilya Sorokin to even things up at one at 4:37.
Midway through the period, the Flyers took the lead. Right off the face-off, Lukas Sedlak was able to get the puck to Hayes. His quick release managed to beat Sorokin to give the Flyers the lead on Hayes’ seventh goal of the season.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-9 Flyers.
Shots were more limited in the second and neither team was able to get on the board. The Flyers took nine shots while the Islanders took eight, but many of those chances came in the final few minutes of the period.
In the third, the Flyers had to stave off a push from the Islanders, but maintained their advantage in shots, out-shooting the Islanders, 12-7, in the final 20 minutes.
With under a minute to play, Hayes secured the elusive win with an empty-net goal to make it 3-1.
Hayes had two goals and Sedlak had two assists in the win. Hart made 23 saves on 24 shots in the win. Sorokin made 30 saves on 32 shots in the loss.
The Flyers continue the homestand on Thursday night when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
