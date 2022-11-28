Hurts, Ground Game Prove Too Much For Packers

The Eagles entered tonight’s primetime game coming off back-to-back poor performances. Although they only lost one of those games, they have not played to the level that they can and that should leave a bad taste in their mouths. As a result, the expectation was that they’d come out to play against the Packers.
That was mostly the case in the first half. Two interceptions mixed in with huge gashes coming in the screen and run game left the Eagles with a mediocre defensive showing. That should have been more than enough for the offense to overcome as they were lights out to start the game. In fact, besides two botched quarterback sneaks in a row, which one could argue shouldn’t have happened because of a poor spot that ignored forward progress, the only fatal flaw was, once again, AJ Brown, who is being paid millions to apparently come up small in the biggest moments.
On a pass for no gain, Brown took it upon himself to give up yet another fumble (the third turnover he is responsible for in as many weeks) and turned what should have been a chip-shot field goal for the Birds into a 63-yard return the other way (a lengthy return he did nothing to stop) which directly resulted in a 10-point swing against the Eagles; way to go AJ, keep it up!
Beyond that, the Eagles offense seemed to be clicking elsewhere and put up 27 points in the first half, including a missed point after attempt.
Special teams remained an issue as the team not only missed a point after try, but allowed multiple large kick returns of over 35 yards to leave the defense with an already short field even if they should have been in good position to start the drive.
Despite all of that, the defense was able to make some stops (particularly in the second half) and, with the help of other receivers in DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and the ground game of Miles Sanders to back him up, Hurts and the offense kept chugging along and left little hope for the Packers to get back in the game.
The Packers hopes seemed all but dashed once Aaron Rodgers left with an oblique injury and Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick who has just 71 passing attempts in three years, became the Packers’ signal caller.
While the Packers put in a quarterback with next to no NFL experience, Marcus Epps almost immediately blew coverage on Watson so bad that a high school quarterback could have thrown an easy touchdown pass there and the defense found a way to get a Packers team that should have been already beaten back into the game.
The leg of Jake Elliott came up huge just before the two-minute warning, however, to make it a two-score game with a 54-yard field goal.
It was the special teams turn to once again make the game interesting at that point, allowing another huge return (this time for a game-high 53 yards) to setup the Packers with a short field and the need to go just 38 yards for a touchdown in their two-minute drill.
After almost a minute of time ticked off the clock and the Eagles defense made a stand, the Packers had to settle for a field goal and complete an onside kick. Jack Stoll recovered the kick. With the offensive line clearing the way, Miles Sanders was able to get the first down that ensured the Eagles a win over Green Bay and their 10th win of the season.
Offensive MVP: Jalen Hurts
Who else but Jalen Hurts? 157 rushing yards to break Micheal Vick’s single-game record with the franchise and an over 50% completion percentage (which should have been higher because there were several drops) to add 153 yards and two touchdowns put the Eagles well ahead in this one so they could go to the ground game. Another big thing to mention is that Hurts targeted Smith, Watkins and Brown fairly evenly in this one and that’s good to see happening.
Defensive MVP: Reed Blankenship
If you asked fans what this team would look like without Chauncey Gardner-Johnson manning the safety spot before tonight, you’d get overwhelmingly negative feedback. The team’s third safety (K’Von Wallace) has been brutal this year and going deeper into the depth chart seemed like a killer, even from someone like myself who has been a huge Reed Blankenship proponent.
Blankenship came in and proved us all wrong. Blankenship showed his heavy hitting with six tackles, but also showed something we did not get to see with him playing deep in the run-heavy preseason: an interception. Blankenship made an incredible read and break on Aaron Rodgers to get the turnover and prevent another red zone trip by the Packers offense. For an undrafted free agent playing his first real snaps, Blankenship showed a ton to like and that bodes well for what he could become with more experience. There’s serious concern about the Eagles winning this game without the play of Blankenship tonight.
Game Notes
Injury Notes