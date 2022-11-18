Krejci, Bruins Outlast Flyers in 5th Straight Loss

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

For 50 minutes, the Flyers were going toe-to-toe with the NHL’s best team. Despite falling behind 2-0 in the third, they had scored a power-play goal of their own to make it a one-goal game again. In just 16 seconds, they saw the opportunity disappear.

The Bruins‘ talent became too much to overcome, as the Flyers dropped their fifth straight game, 4-1, to the Bruins on Thursday night.

Both teams generated quality chances in the first period with both goalies showcasing some of the stellar play they have delivered to open the season. Through 20 minutes, neither team was on the scoresheet and the Bruins had a 12-8 lead in shots.

For most of the second period, the story was the same. The Bruins held command of the shot totals, limiting the Flyers to just five shots in the middle period, while taking 10 of their own.

At 11:25, the Bruins finally broke through. Hampus Lindholm weaved his way through the neutral zone and started a quick passing play. Nick Foligno got the puck and got Carter Hart down and out before circling behind the net and centering to Tomas Nosek, who scored to make it 1-0 Boston.

After a relatively quiet first two periods, the goals started to pile up in the third. The Flyers had killed off two penalties going into the third, but when the Bruins got on the man-advantage seven minutes into the third, they finally were able to break through.

Jake DeBrusk scored on a backdoor feed from David Pastrnak to make it a 2-0 game at 7:32.

The Flyers got a power play two minutes later and took just seven seconds to strike. Owen Tippett fired a shot that beat Linus Ullmark to make it a 2-1 game at 9:48.

But just 16 seconds later, the Flyers were caught napping and gave the goal right back. Ivan Provorov misplayed the puck in the neutral zone, then lost a battle with Pavel Zacha. The Flyers failed to backcheck, and David Krejci was all alone to receive the pass and bury it past Hart to make it 3-1.

Krejci later added his second goal of the game at 16:21 on the power play to cap the scoring.

Ullmark made 22 saves on 23 shots in the win. Hart made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

Krejci, Zacha, and Foligno each had multi-point games.

Travis Konecny left the game late in the second period and did not return with a hand injury.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Box Score 1 2 3 T Flyers 0 0 1 1 Bruins 0 1 3 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

BOS Tomas Nosek (2) (Nick Foligno, Pavel Zacha) 11:25

3rd Period

BOS Jake DeBrusk (6) PP (David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy) 7:32

PHI Owen Tippett (4) PP (Kevin Hayes, Tony DeAngelo) 9:48

BOS David Krejci (3) (Zacha, Hampus Lindholm) 10:04

BOS Krejci (4) PP (Foligno, Taylor Hall) 16:21