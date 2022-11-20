Phillies

Phillies Tender Five Contracts, Ink a Deal with a Reliever

Michael Lipinski

Friday was a busier than usual day for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Fightin’s —as expected— tendered contracts to all arbitration eligible players by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Six players in total, Rhys Hoskins, Jose Alvarado, Ranger Suarez, Seranthony Domínguez, Edmundo Sosa, and Sam Coonrod, received their tenders.

Coonrod and the Phillies agreed to a one-year, $775,000 deal shortly thereafter.

The five remaining players and the Phillies have until January 13 to come to terms on a contract. Any player that does not will been seen by an arbitrator.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

