Phillies

World Series Game 4: Houston Astros Throw a Combined No-Hitter to Even the World Series

Michael Lipinski

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier threw six no-hit innings and the Astros bullpen— Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly —held the Phillies hitless over the final three innings for the first postseason no hitter since Roy Halladay’s 2010 no hitter. It was the third no-hitter in postseason history.

The Astros offense provided 5-runs of support en route to a 5-0 World Series Game 4 victory.

The Astros win ties the series at two games apiece and ensures the World Series returns to Houston.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was once again unable to make it out of the 5th inning. Nola was tagged for 3-earned runs after leaving the the bases loaded in the 5th. Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was unable to clean up Nola’s mess and allowed 2-earned runs of his own before ending the 5th inning.

The Phillies struck out 13-times and were unable to make solid contact in the Astros no-no. The no hitter comes one night after the Phillies unloaded five homers off of Lance McCullers Jr.

The Phillies will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound on Thursday night while Houston will counter with Justin Verlander.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

World Series Game 4: Houston Astros Throw a Combined No-Hitter to Even the World Series

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
World Series Game 3: Phillies Crush Houston 7-0
Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
Phillies
2022 Phillies: The Astros’ Kryptonite
Tal Venada  •  Oct 31 2022
Phillies
World Series Game 2: Houston Wins 5-2 to Even the Series
Michael Lipinski  •  17h
Phillies
World Series Game 2: Wheeler vs. Valdez
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 29 2022
Phillies
Phillies Comeback from 5-runs Down to Take World Series Game 1
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 30 2022
Phillies
World Series Game 1 Preview: Aaron Nola vs. Justin Verlander
Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 27 2022
More Phillies News