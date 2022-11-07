Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #162 – We’ve Seen This Before

Kevin Durso

The guys are back after a break and discuss some things that have been going on over the past month. The city of Philadelphia was buzzing with the Phillies World Series run, which just came up short, right over the period when the Flyers season was starting.

The guys get into the Flyers start of the season, their 6-3-2 record so far, Carter Hart‘s stellar performance, and how this type of start to the season, based on the record, is something that should sound familiar. They also discuss some of the other teams’ starts around the league and look at Sean Couturier‘s most recent back surgery.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlaySpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #162 – We’ve Seen This Before

Kevin Durso  •  5s
Flyers
Hart, Flyers Down Giroux, Senators
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 5 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Senators: Game 11 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 5 2022
Flyers
Tavares Nets Hat Trick in Flyers Loss to Leafs
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 2 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 10 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 2 2022
Flyers
Despite Hart’s Effort, Rangers Win on Lone Goal in OT
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 1 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Rangers: Game 9 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Nov 1 2022
More Flyers News