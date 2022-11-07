YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #162 – We’ve Seen This Before

The guys are back after a break and discuss some things that have been going on over the past month. The city of Philadelphia was buzzing with the Phillies World Series run, which just came up short, right over the period when the Flyers season was starting.
The guys get into the Flyers start of the season, their 6-3-2 record so far, Carter Hart‘s stellar performance, and how this type of start to the season, based on the record, is something that should sound familiar. They also discuss some of the other teams’ starts around the league and look at Sean Couturier‘s most recent back surgery.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
