YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #163 – Who We Thought They Were

The guys are back and break down a very different two weeks for the Flyers. They got a convincing win over the St. Louis Blues to improve to 7-3-2 through 12 games, before losing six straight games. Now at 7-7-4, are the Flyers showing that they are who we thought they were?
The guys discuss the losing streak, the talent disparity between the Flyers and the opposition, the improved process despite the results, and the schedule ahead as the Flyers try to avoid another double-digit losing streak.
Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.
