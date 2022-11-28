YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #164 – The Fuse Is Lit

The guys are back and the Flyers have achieved yet another 10-game losing streak, the third in the last calendar year. So what happens now? Is Chuck Fletcher on the way out? If he is, who takes over or decides on the next GM? The guys dissect the franchise’s continued dive into irrelevance and the need to make wholesale changes on a variety of levels.
