Army takedown Navy in Double OT Battle

Philadelphia: It is always exciting when your city gets to host a significant event & that is what we had on Saturday as the Army Black Knights took on the Navy Midshipmen in the 123rd Army-Navy Game presented by USAA from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This is the 90th time that the City of Philadelphia will be hosting this gameThere was speculation that President Joe Biden would be in attendance but he would not attend the gameArmy enters the game with a record of 5-6 while Navy is 4-7.Navy got the scoring started in the 2nd quarter with a 44-yard FG & late in the first half, Army would make a huge Special Teams play as they blocked the Navy punt and recovered it in the endzone for a 7-3 lead
ARMY BLOCK. ARMY TOUCHDOWN. pic.twitter.com/dXhcleAPc9— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022
In the 2nd Half, the Navy would score a touchdown of 77 yards from Anton Hall for a 10-7 lead
ANTON HALL IS GONE! NAVY TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/PU3cnALwr3— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022
Anyone up for late-game drama & that is what Army would do as they drove down and got the game tied at 10 and for the first time in the series history, the game would head into Overtime. Both teams would score in the first overtime, then the drama took place as the Midshipmen drove down & fumbled and the Cadets recovered it.Army took advantage of the turnover & kick the winning FG for a 20-17 win in Double OT
THE KICK IS GOOD. ARMY WINS IT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/A3HKrpOUz3— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022
Let the Celebration begin for the Black Knights
The celebration begins for the Army cadets after Double OT win#ArmyNavy @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/A5aHFqysNT— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 10, 2022
Following the game, Army Players would speak about the win
Here is what I asked to @ArmyWP_Football players following their Double OT win over Navy#ArmyNavy @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/mx4GGneyrW— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 11, 2022
Navy Head Coach on the heartbreaking loss
Here is what I asked to @NavyFB coach Ken Niumatalolo after Double OT Loss to Army#ArmyNavy pic.twitter.com/BeItlosWwB— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) December 11, 2022
The Army-Navy Game would return to Philadelphia in 2027, it goes to Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore & New York in the next couple of years.