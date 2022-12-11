College Football

Army takedown Navy in Double OT Battle

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: It is always exciting when your city gets to host a significant event & that is what we had on Saturday as the Army Black Knights took on the Navy Midshipmen in the 123rd Army-Navy Game presented by USAA from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This is the 90th time that the City of Philadelphia will be hosting this game

There was speculation that President Joe Biden would be in attendance but he would not attend the game

Army enters the game with a record of 5-6 while Navy is 4-7.

Navy got the scoring started in the 2nd quarter with a 44-yard FG & late in the first half, Army would make a huge Special Teams play as they blocked the Navy punt and recovered it in the endzone for a 7-3 lead

In the 2nd Half, the Navy would score a touchdown of 77 yards from Anton Hall for a 10-7 lead

Anyone up for late-game drama & that is what Army would do as they drove down and got the game tied at 10 and for the first time in the series history, the game would head into Overtime. 

Both teams would score in the first overtime, then the drama took place as the Midshipmen drove down & fumbled and the Cadets recovered it.

Army took advantage of the turnover & kick the winning FG for a 20-17 win in Double OT

Let the Celebration begin for the Black Knights

 

Following the game, Army Players would speak about the win

Navy Head Coach on the heartbreaking loss


The Army-Navy Game would return to Philadelphia in 2027, it goes to Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore & New York in the next couple of years. 

 

 

 

 

 

