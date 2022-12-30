Flyers

DeAngelo Caps Flyers Comeback with OT Winner

Kevin Durso
Overtime has not been kind to the Flyers, but recently they were finding a way to lose games despite dominating possession. After erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third, overtime took just 70 seconds, most of which was controlled by the Flyers.

This time, they came out on the right side of the result. Tony DeAngelo picked up the game-winning goal off the rush to give the Flyers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Both teams generated chances early and at 9:38, the Sharks opened the scoring. The Flyers allowed the Sharks to have plenty of space in the offensive zone and that allowed Erik Karlsson to set up Tomas Hertl in the slot for his 12th goal of the season.

The Flyers had a quick response. Right off a face-off, a shot by DeAngelo was deflected in by Travis Konecny for his 16th goal of the season to even things up at one at 10:25.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-9 San Jose.

The Sharks regained the lead in the second at 8:29. On a power play, Hertl picked up his second of the night on a deflection to make it 2-1 San Jose.

The Sharks had a chance to extend the lead late in the period with a power play, but Samuel Ersson was sensational in helping the Flyers kill the penalty.

Through two periods, shots were 24-19 San Jose.

Just 52 seconds into the third, the Sharks took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone. Karlsson and Hertl each got helpers as they set up Kevin Labanc for a transition rush, and he beat Ersson to the glove side to make it 3-1 with his ninth goal of the season.

The Flyers responded five minutes later at 5:57. Owen Tippett took a feed from James van Riemsdyk and buried it for his 11th goal of the season to cut the San Jose lead to one.

With the goalie pulled, the Flyers tied the game with 2:05 remaining. A distance shot from Konecny made its way through traffic to beat Kaapo Kahkonen to make it a 3-3 game.

That forced overtime, where the Flyers dominated possession and turned a scoring chance into the game-winning goal. At 1:10, DeAngelo finished off the rush for his seventh goal of the season to give the Flyers the 4-3 win.

Ersson made 25 saves on 28 shots in his first career win. Kahkonen made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

DeAngelo finished with three points while Konecny and Tippett each had two points. Hertl had a three-point game for the Sharks while Karlsson and Labanc each had two points.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Saturday afternoon to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 p.m.

T

Box Score123OTT
Flyers10214
Sharks11103

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • SJ Tomas Hertl (12) (Erik Karlsson, Kevin Labanc) 9:38
  • PHI Travis Konecny (16) (Tony DeAngelo, Joel Farabee) 10:25

2nd Period

  • SJ Hertl (13) PP (Timo Meier, Logan Couture) 8:29

3rd Period

  • SJ Labanc (9) (Hertl, Karlsson) 0:52
  • PHI Owen Tippett (11) (James van Riemsdyk, Nick Seeler) 5:57
  • PHI Konecny (17) (DeAngelo, Scott Laughton) 17:55

Overtime

  • PHI DeAngelo (7) (Ivan Provorov, Tippett) 1:10
Game StatisticsFlyersSharks
Shots2628
Power Play0/11/3
Hits2827
Faceoff %53.8%46.2%
Giveaways67
Takeaways1415
Blocked Shots816
Penalty Minutes62
Topics  
