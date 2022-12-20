Eagles Activate Dallas Goedert

On Monday, the Eagles released some bad news on the injury front, with Jalen Hurts having reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder, putting him at risk of missing the game against the Cowboys.
On Tuesday, the Eagles made a positive move in regards to injuries, activating starting tight end Dallas Goedert.
Dallas Goedert has been activated to the 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/zUu35INAcr— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2022
Goedert was injured on a missed facemask penalty in the Eagles lone loss of the season.
No corresponding move needed to be made since the Eagles had an open spot on their 53-man roster.
Goedert has 544 yards and three touchdowns on the season prior to his placement on injured reserve. He missed five games due to his injury and had been on pace to join Miles Sanders (rushing), AJ Brown (receiving), and DeVonta Smith (receiving) with his own 1,000-yard season (he was on pace to have 1028 yards receiving this season).
His activation leaves the Eagles with only a handful of players left on injured reserve who could return before the end of the season: DT Marlon Tuipulotu (would have been eligible to return last week), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (after Cowboys game), DE Robert Quinn (after Saints game).
The others on the injured reserve list are Arryn Siposs (would be eligible after the regular season) and Derek Barnett (season-ending injury).