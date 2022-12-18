Eagles-Bears Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-10) this weekend on Bears turf.
Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022
Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois
Game Time Forecast: 26º and winds W 13 mph
When: 1:00 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Chicago Bears lead the all-time series 29-16-1.
2019: It almost feels like the last Eagles-Bears matchup was the “Double Doink” game, but it was actually the next game in the regular season they matched up. The Eagles dominated on the ground, in the air and on defense to win the game, 22-14. Carson Wentz threw 26-of-39 for 239 yards and one touchdown.
It’s a chilly game just a week before Christmas. Nothing is stopping the Eagles who soared this season and the last few difficult games. Philadelphia is looking to keep its hot streak alive and push for that first seed in the playoffs against Chicago who might be out of playoff contention, but will not give up the season. Justin Fields is another mobile quarterback who will make things challenging again for the Eagles defense. Though this game does not improve the Bears’ odds if they win, the Eagles need this win and a win next week to secure the first-round bye.
Reed Blankenship (knee) is out for Sunday’s game.
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is out for Sunday’s game, but is eligible to return from IR.
Chase Claypool (knee) is out for Sunday’s game.
Trevon Wesco (calf) is out for Sunday’s game.
Larry Borom (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s game.
N’Keal Harry (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Kindle Vildor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.
The Eagles win if they do the same thing they always do. No, seriously. The Eagles passed the test against hard defenses and incredible running backs during the past few games. Not to say that the Bears are easier, because it is hard to win in the NFL. However, the Eagles face an easier matchup in comparison to their recent matchups. That being said, the Eagles should not let up because of their opponents. The Eagles need to get in these last reps and win the game the way they have been because the Christmas Eve game is where the Eagles first seed destiny can be sealed.
The Bears can win this game the same way the Commanders beat them. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s certainly not impossible. The team needs to play to Fields’ strengths and allow him to score rushing touchdowns, especially with Claypool out. The Eagles defense sometimes struggled this season in the red zone and breakout runs from talented opponents. The Bears defense should keep the Eagles from scoring early, especially if both teams get worn out later in the game. Adding the cold and tired, the Eagles will have a harder time scoring points. If the Bears are able to essentially “mirror” the Eagles with the talent they have, then they can win.
Prediction: Eagles 45-20
The Eagles have virtually no concerns heading into the game tomorrow and should have no problem winning. I’d easily say the Eagles will score often again as we’ve seen the past few games.