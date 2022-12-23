Eagles-Cowboys Preview

Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/AFP
“I said I-I-I-I’m dreaming of a white Christmas,” Eagles Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce sing on the “A Philly Special Christmas” album that dropped today. While that weather is creeping up in our area, it’s going to look different when the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) face the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on their turf.
Date: Sunday, December 24, 2022
Where: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
Game Time Forecast: 21º, mostly sunny with winds W 12 mph – the AT&T stadium dome is expected to be closed.
When: 4:25 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Dallas Cowboys lead the all-time series 72-55-0.
2022: It was the Eagles hot start late in the first half that pretty much secured a win over the Cowboys back in October, 26-17. The Eagles dominated on the ground and in the air with two passing touchdowns – A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith – as well as a Miles Sanders touchdown.
This is a highly anticipated game, especially following the Hurts injury news. Both teams come in to this game hungry for a win for very different reasons. After their devastating overtime loss last week against the Jaguars, the Cowboys want nothing more than to bring home a win. On the other side of the ball with Gardner Minshew starting, he’s going to want to win in honor of his late former mentor, Michael Leach. He’ll be emotional but locked in.
Things remain interesting right now because even though Hurts will not be starting, it’s unsure what Dallas’ defense will look like since Micah Parsons (illness/questionable) and Demarcus Lawrence (foot) were not fully participating this week.
A win for the Cowboys is crucial to continue fighting for a good seed. But the Eagles can wrap up their season early and secure the first seed if they win.
Reed Blankenship (knee) and Dallas Goedert (shoulder) return from injuries.
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out on Saturday’s game.
Tyree Jackson (knee) is out on Saturday’s game.
Zach Pascal (concussion) is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Dorance Armstrong (knee) is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Jake Ferguson (concussion) is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Micah Parsons (illness) is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out for Saturday’s game.
There is no reason for the Eagles to get cute with play calling as they have in some circumstances this season. Tomorrow’s game is not one of those games. In order to win, especially with a different quarterback, the team is going to need to stick to its roots by dominating on the ground and in the air. Furthermore, the Eagles should have an easier time using their running backs considering Minshew is going to run a lot less than Hurts. However, one advantage that Minshew will have is that one of his golden targets, Dallas Geodert, is back from a shoulder injury versus the Washington Commanders. Lastly, the Cowboys’ secondary isn’t that great, therefore, the Eagles should have no problem running all over them – should they establish said run game.
The Cowboys defense might run into some issues tomorrow if without Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. It’ll be up to the offense to make things happen and they can manage, even against a stacked Eagles defense. The Cowboys will have to score first or as early as possible to make the Eagles struggle early on. Dallas should also utilize the play-action game, which the team does well. Defensively, the team is going to have to pressure Minshew.
Prediction: Eagles 28-24
Close game, as expected. The Eagles put up a good fight throughout and I think they have too much going for them heading into tomorrow’s game to not lose.