Eagles-Saints Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) look to try again this weekend and wrap up their season at home versus the New Orleans Saints. If the team has any New Year’s resolutions, it would be to get right from last week’s game versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pa.
Game Time Forecast: 21º, mostly sunny with winds W 12 mph – the AT&T stadium dome is expected to be closed.
When: 1:00 PM EST
TV: FOX/NFL+
Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 19-15-0.
2021: The Eagles and Saints matchup was one of Jalen Hurts’ firsts as he went 13-of-24 for 147 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The defense stepped up big in this game with T.J. Edwards and Darius “Big Play” Slay each getting an interception.
Since the job wasn’t done last week, we copy and paste it to this week. The Eagles need a win in order to clinch the NFC East and first seed for the playoffs. In addition to that, the Eagles get a better draft pick from the Saints if the team wins. So, in short, the Birds need to win tomorrow.
Therein lies the issue, because it would be a surefire win if Jalen Hurts & Co. were playing. That being said, last week had many implications to it as to why the Cowboys won. Should Gardner Minshew start, he’ll obviously have a better handle on this game than last week.
For the Saints, things are going to be a little difficult in order to get to the playoffs. They must win out and hope the Buccaneers lose out. It begins tomorrow for the team to partially control their destiny.
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful on Sunday’s game.
Lane Johnson (groin) is out on Sunday’s game.
Avonte Maddox (toe) is out on Sunday’s game.
Marcus Maye (shoulder) is out on Sunday’s game.
Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable on Sunday’s game.
Andrus Peat (ankle) is out on Sunday’s game.
Dwayne Washington (illness) is out on Sunday’s game.
Pete Werner (hamstring) is questionable on Sunday’s game.
Chase Hansen (knee) is questionable on Sunday’s game.
From last week, the Eagles have a lot to tweak and clean up on all sides of the ball. Offensively, the team needs to hold onto the ball and limit their turnovers. Defensively, the team needs to make sure the Saints does the opposite. The Eagles are a stacked team that needs to execute as such. Playing against the Saints will be the opportunity for them to get back into the swing of things and come off of the loss. I think the team rallies and has a storybook ending to the season.
It’s not impossible for the Saints to win this weekend since the team had success playing to their strengths. A large part of the Saints last two victories revolved around getting Alvin Kamara the ball. Furthermore, the more the Saints keep the ball on the ground and control the clock, the less the Eagles have the chance to. When the Eagles have the ball, the Saints need to get at Minshew to keep creating turnovers like we saw last week and even versus the Commanders.
Prediction: Eagles 34-24
The Saints are no Cowboys, I think the Eagles have a much easier time this week winning against New Orleans.