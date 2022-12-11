Eagles Steamroll Giants, Secure Playoff Berth

Embed from Getty Images
The Eagles entered their first game against the Giants in the 2022 season with a chance to lock up a playoff berth in week 14.
The first half was nothing short of dominant for the Birds
The Eagles ate up clock with long drives to score 24 points in the first half. In fact, the only time they didn’t put points on the board were the 20 seconds before the half where they just ran out the clock and the three-and-out they had in their own end zone. This led to a blocked punt, an injured punter, and the Eagles defense having only a 15-yard field to defend.
The defense did allow a touchdown on that 15-yard field that was allowed by the blocked punt, but otherwise limited the Giants offense to punts throughout the entire first half of this game.
The second half was a bit of a different story.
The Eagles offense came out firing, but DeVonta Smith paid no attention to his feet and stepped out of bounds on a play where he should have easily been able to tap his foot and probably register a touchdown. This forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal.
Then the Eagles defense saw more coverages just not happening because K’Von Wallace has absolutely no clue what he’s doing and Darius Slay opening up running lanes for Daniel Jones that allowed the Giants offense to put together their first drive of the game and make it a competitive game in the third quarter again.
The Giants throwing that count punch must have re-woke the Eagles as they marched down the field on the following possession then forced a three an out. The Eagles offense, behind Miles Sander put together a back-breaking drive that made the game 41-14 with six minutes left.
Brandon Graham remained in the game for force a fumble on the next drive and allowed Boston Scott a short field to kill clock and punch in his own touchdown to make this game look even worse on paper for the Giants fans who may have already tuned out.
This was the third game in the Eagles 13 regular season contest where the Eagles sat their starters in the second half while cruising to a victory.
Offensive MVPs: Jalen Hurts/Miles Sanders
I really don’t want to pick Hurts every week, but you simply can’t not pick him with performances like this. His 217 passing yards with two touchdowns and 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground were a massive reason they won this game as handily as they did, not even mentioning the multiple drops from Smith, Brown and Watkins that would have added yardage and at least an additional touchdown.
Miles Sanders was impressive in his own right, with 144 yards and two touchdowns in 17 carries. That’s a ludicrous average of 8.2 yards per carry. He also had a reception for 11 yards.
Defensive MVP: Brandon Graham
The pass rush was really good against this Giants offensive line and Graham was a big part of that. Graham stayed in the game late, however, and really took any hope of a positive away from the Birds’ New Jersey-based rivals. He added two sacks, including a strip that lead to the Eagles second-team offense scoring a touchdown on a short field. He ended with four tackles and three sacks as well as a forced fumble.
Game Notes
