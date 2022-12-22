Eight Eagles Make the Pro Bowl Games

It’s a busy week for the Philadelphia Eagles as they gear up for a Christmas Eve matchup. Now, we’re adding a Jalen Hurts shoulder sprain, so Gardner Minshew may take the place of the MVP candidate to attempt to clinch the first seed and NFC East title.
The Eagles currently have the most players heading to the Pro Bowl.
Eagles have 8 Pro Bowlers this year:QB Jalen HurtsC Jason KelceOT Lane JohnsonWR A.J. BrownRB Miles SandersOG Landon Dickerson OLB Haason ReddickCB Darius Slay— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 22, 2022
This year, eight Eagles were selected to the Pro Bowl for their extremely great talent this season, including Hurts.
Hurts was selected as a 2022 Pro Bowl alternate and will now be a 2023 quarterback alongside Seahawks Geno Smith and Vikings Kirk Cousins.
Veterans (and now professional singers) Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were also selected to another Pro Bowl. This will mark Kelce’s sixth and Johnson’s fourth Pro Bowl.
After his first fantastic season with the team, A.J. Brown was voted into his second Pro Bowl, now repping the Birds.
Miles Sanders and Landon Dickerson will get a chance to go to the Pro Bowl this year, marking their first selection.
Two guys who’ve made a huge impact this season on the Eagles success are Darius “Big Play” Slay and offseason addition Haason Reddick. Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the win over the Jaguars earlier this season. This makes his first Pro Bowl selection. Slay, who was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the win over the Vikings, will now be in his fifth Pro Bowl.
Should the Eagles not be busy with another major NFL post-season event, these eight players will compete at the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium on February 5, 2022. They will be coached by Eli Manning, with Peyton Manning coaching the AFC team.