Flyers

Flyers-Avalanche: Game 26 Preview

Kevin Durso
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

At this time a year ago, the Flyers were in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, about to fire their head coach after a visit from the defending Stanley Cup champions and set to face another contender the next night. The loss that forced the team’s hand to make a change behind the bench was against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 5, 2021. The night the change was made, the Colorado Avalanche were in town.

This year, the Avalanche return as the defending Stanley Cup champions, while the Flyers remain in a similar position.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPColorado AvalancheGPGAP
Kevin Hayes2581725Nathan MacKinnon2282533
Travis Konecny1991221Mikko Rantanen22141731
Joel Farabee255914Cale Makar2261723
Tony DeAngelo253912Artturi Lehkonen2271118
Ivan Provorov2511011Devon Toews2011314

Scott Laughton has been quiet production-wise since making his return to the lineup, but has made an impact in helping improve defensive structure. He’ll look to get back on the scoresheet again.

Nathan MacKinnon had been slowed down a bit after a six-game points streak was snapped on Nov. 17. In the following six games, he had four points, but rebounded in a big way last Thursday with two goals and three assists against Buffalo. 

Carter Hart faced limited action against the Devils on Saturday, but allowed three goals on 18 shots in the loss. He’ll get the start on Monday against the Avalanche.

Alexandar Georgiev got the win in his last start on Dec. 1 against Buffalo, despite allowed four goals on 28 shots. He has won nine of his last 12 starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Max Willman (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy)

Avalanche Scratches: Artturi Lehkonen (injury), Jean-Luc Foudy (injury), Josh Manson (injury), Gabriel Landeskog (injury), Bowen Byram (injury), Valeri Nichushkin (injury), Evan Rodrigues (injury), Kurtis MacDermid (injury), Darren Helm (injury), Shane Bowers (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tanner Laczynski will come back into the lineup. Max Willman will be out. No other changes are expected. 
  • Avalanche: Both Artturi Lehkonen and Jean-Luc Foudy were injured in the team’s last game and are day-to-day with injuries. Jayson Megna and Charles Hudon will come into the lineup for the two.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Avalanche (1st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Avalanche (22nd)
  • Recent History vs. Avalanche
    • March 25, 2022 – Avalanche 6, Flyers 3 (at COL)
    • Dec. 6, 2021 – Avalanche 7, Flyers 5 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Avalanche
    • Kevin Hayes: 13 GP, 6 G, 9 A, 15 P
    • Zack MacEwen: 3 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 P
    • Joel Farabee: 3 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Scott Laughton: 9 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
    • Carter Hart: 2 GP, 0-2-0, 4.62 GAA, .885 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Avalanche: Game 26 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  6s
Podcasts
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #165 – Indirect Quotes
Kevin Durso  •  5h
Flyers
Devils Hang On as Flyers Drop 12th of Last 13
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 3 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Devils: Game 25 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 3 2022
Flyers
Mixed Messages from Tortorella, Fletcher on Flyers Path Forward
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 2 2022
Flyers
Stamkos Joins 1,000-Point Club as Flyers Fall to Lightning
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 1 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Lightning: Game 24 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 1 2022
More Flyers News