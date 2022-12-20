Flyers

Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 33 Preview

Kevin Durso
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the Flyers returned home from a four-game road trip on Saturday, there was plenty happening surrounding the team in the last few days. From Kevin Hayes sitting as a healthy scratch to Lukas Sedlak leaving the team to Cam Atkinson‘s season-ending surgery, it’s been a week already to say the least.

Hell, it’s been a year. The 2022 slate of games at Wells Fargo Center closes with one more contest on Tuesday night. The Flyers will take on the only team below them in the Eastern Conference standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPColumbus Blue JacketsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes3192029Johnny Gaudreau31102333
Travis Konecny26121426Boone Jenner30111122
Joel Farabee3251015Patrik Laine189615
Tony DeAngelo2741014Kent Johnson287815
Owen Tippett278614Jack Roslovic2831215

Scott Laughton has goals in back-to-back games and three in the last five games. Overall, he has five points in the last seven games.

Patrik Laine returned from injury on Dec 2 and has had a few big games since. In his first six games back, he scored six goals and added three assists. In the last four games, he has cooled off a bit, with just one goal and one assist in that time.

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 29 saves on 33 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He has just three wins in his last 16 starts. He has also suffered two losses to Columbus this season, stopping 24 of 27 shots on Nov. 10 and allowing five goals on 33 shots in an overtime loss on Nov. 15.

Daniil Tarasov makes a second straight start on Tuesday night. Tarasov was in goal for Monday night’s loss to the Stars, allowing one goal on 33 shots. This is just his 13th career start.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)

Blue Jackets Scratches: Adam Boqvist (injury), Justin Danforth (injury), Zach Werenski (injury), Jake Bean (injury), Jake Voracek (injury), Nick Blankenburg (injury), Joonas Korpisalo (injury), Boone Jenner (injury), Cole Sillinger (injury), Yegor Chinakhov (injury), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Gavin Bayreuther (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: A few changes for the Flyers. Wade Allison returns from injury after missing the last 18 games, Kevin Hayes is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Saturday, and Zack MacEwen returns from an illness. Max Willman and Nick Seeler will both be healthy scratches.
  • Blue Jackets: Yegor Chinakhov is the latest Columbus player to join the injured list, suffering an injury in the first period on Monday night. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Blue Jackets (30th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Blue Jackets (17th)
  • Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
    • Nov. 15, 2022 – Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 4 (F/OT) (at CBJ)
    • Nov. 10, 2022 – Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 2 (at CBJ)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
    • James van Riemsdyk: 26 GP, 11 G, 9 A, 20 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 26 GP, 9 G, 15 A, 24 P
    • Travis Konecny: 20 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 P
    • Owen Tippett: 13 GP, 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
    • Carter Hart: 6 GP, 1-4-1, 3.05 GAA, .892 SV%)

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 33 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  40s
Flyers
For Flyers, Ongoing Soap Opera Rages On
Kevin Durso  •  5h
Flyers
Report: Flyers Cam Atkinson to Miss 2022-23 Season
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2022
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #167 – But The Building’s Full…
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2022
Flyers
Rangers Capitalize on Chances, Defeat Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 17 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Rangers: Game 32 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 17 2022
Flyers
Hart Makes 48 Saves, Flyers Snap Streak in Win Over Devils
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 15 2022
More Flyers News