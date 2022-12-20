Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 33 Preview

As the Flyers returned home from a four-game road trip on Saturday, there was plenty happening surrounding the team in the last few days. From Kevin Hayes sitting as a healthy scratch to Lukas Sedlak leaving the team to Cam Atkinson‘s season-ending surgery, it’s been a week already to say the least.
Hell, it’s been a year. The 2022 slate of games at Wells Fargo Center closes with one more contest on Tuesday night. The Flyers will take on the only team below them in the Eastern Conference standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Scott Laughton has goals in back-to-back games and three in the last five games. Overall, he has five points in the last seven games.
Patrik Laine returned from injury on Dec 2 and has had a few big games since. In his first six games back, he scored six goals and added three assists. In the last four games, he has cooled off a bit, with just one goal and one assist in that time.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 29 saves on 33 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He has just three wins in his last 16 starts. He has also suffered two losses to Columbus this season, stopping 24 of 27 shots on Nov. 10 and allowing five goals on 33 shots in an overtime loss on Nov. 15.
Daniil Tarasov makes a second straight start on Tuesday night. Tarasov was in goal for Monday night’s loss to the Stars, allowing one goal on 33 shots. This is just his 13th career start.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Nick Seeler (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Adam Boqvist (injury), Justin Danforth (injury), Zach Werenski (injury), Jake Bean (injury), Jake Voracek (injury), Nick Blankenburg (injury), Joonas Korpisalo (injury), Boone Jenner (injury), Cole Sillinger (injury), Yegor Chinakhov (injury), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Gavin Bayreuther (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network