Flyers-Capitals: Game 27 Preview

Kevin Durso
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Two weeks ago, the Flyers were less than three minutes away from seeing their losing streak, when the Washington Capitals got the game tied. They eventually won in overtime, prolonging the Flyers streak to eight games. 

That losing streak is long since over for the Flyers, who have won two of four games on their current homestand. The Capitals come to town for the final game of the five-game homestand.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPWashington CapitalsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes2681927Alex Ovechkin27131225
Travis Konecny20101222Dylan Strome2751520
Joel Farabee2651015Evgeny Kuznetsov2631518
Tony DeAngelo254913Conor Sheary279514
Ivan Provorov2611112John Carlson218614

James van Riemsdyk returns to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 23. In the first five games of the season prior to the injury, van Riemsdyk had two goals and three assists.

Alex Ovechkin has just three goals in the last six games since netting the overtime winner against the Flyers on Nov. 23. He currently sits on 793 career goals and has 44 career goals against the Flyers.

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart was excellent in Monday’s game against Colorado, making 29 saves on 32 shots. 

Charlie Lindgren gets the start for Washington. Lindgren won his last start on Monday night, making 28 saves on 30 shots against the Oilers. The win snapped a personal three-game losing streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Egor Zamula (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)

Capitals Scratches: Nicklas Backstrom (injury), Connor Brown (injury), Carl Hagelin (injury), Tom Wilson (injury), Beck Malenstyn (injury), Dmitry Orlov (injury), Darcy Kuemper (injury), Martin Fehervary (injury), Joe Snively (healthy), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tanner Laczynski is week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered in Monday’s game. No changes to the lineup are being made outside of the addition of van Riemsdyk.
  • Capitals: No changes are expected to the Washington lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (30th), Capitals (21st)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Capitals (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Capitals
    • Nov. , 2022 – Capitals 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at WSH)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Capitals
    • Scott Laughton: 29 GP, 11 G, 1 A, 12 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 34 GP, 7 G, 13 A, 20 P
    • Travis Konecny: 27 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 29 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 3-4-1, 2.91 GAA, .905 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
