Flyers-Coyotes: Game 29 Preview

The Flyers opened their road trip in Vegas on Friday night, managing to get the game to overtime before falling to the Golden Knights. The next stop on their trip is certainly a unique one.
The Arizona Coyotes are calling Mullett Arena home, and the building holds approximately 5,000 spectators. With the Coyotes currently below the Flyers in the standings, one of the few teams in that position, this game could have some implications on the draft lottery sweepstakes down the road.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
Travis Sanheim has four points in his last five games, as he looks to take on a bigger role in the offensive side of things. He also had points in seven of nine games before being held without a point in the last two.
Shayne Gostisbehere is currently on a four-game points streak, including a pair of assists in a win against Boston on Friday. The former Flyer is second on the Coyotes with 20 points.
While no goalie has been announced for tonight, Carter Hart has made six straight starts. That trend could easily continue, but this could also be an opportunity for Felix Sandstrom to get into a game for the first time since Nov. 26.
Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start for the Coyotes. Vejmelka made 43 saves on 46 shots in the win over Boston on Friday, snapping a personal four-game losing streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Tony DeAngelo (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)
Coyotes Scratches: Dysin Mayo (healthy), Zack Kassian (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network