Flyers-Devils: Game 31 Preview

After three games on the west coast, the Flyers are much closer to home, just as they wind down a four-game road trip.

The final stop comes against the New Jersey Devils, a team they faced less than two weeks ago. The Devils held on for a win that night, and improved to 21-4-1 in their next game, but since have lost three straight. The Flyers, meanwhile, are 0-1-2 on the current road trip, have lost four straight, and have lost 16 of their last 18 games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew Jersey DevilsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes3092029Jack Hughes29151934
Travis Konecny24111425Jesper Bratt29102030
Joel Farabee3051015Nico Hischier28131629
Tony DeAngelo2641014Dougie Hamilton2971522
Owen Tippett258513Dawson Mercer2981018

Travis Konecny is arguably the most consistent scorer on the Flyers this season. He’s picked up where he left off since returning from injury on Dec. 1 with four goals in seven games. He also has points in six of the seven games since his return.

Jack Hughes had an eight-game points streak snapped in the Devils last game against Dallas on Tuesday. During that time, he had eight goals and five assists for 13 points.

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 24 saves on 29 shots in the overtime loss to Arizona on Sunday night. That marked the third straight loss for Hart and five in his last six starts.

Vitek Vanecek gets the start for the Devils. Vanecek made 19 saves on 23 shots in an overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday night. He was also pulled early in his prior start against the Islanders on Dec. 9 after allowing four goals on 17 shots. His last win came on Dec. 6, a 24-save shutout against Chicago.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Tony DeAngelo (personal), Max Willman (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)

Devils Scratches: Ondrej Palat (injury), Nathan Bastian (injury), Mackenzie Blackwood (injury), Kevin Bahl (healthy), Andreas Johnsson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Olle Lycksell was called up ahead of the game. Tony DeAngelo was moved to non-roster status due to personal reasons. 
  • Devils: Brendan Smith returns to the lineup after being scratched in the last game. Kevin Bahl comes out of the lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (28th), Devils (24th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Devils (7th)
  • Recent History vs. Devils
    • Dec. 3, 2022 – Devils 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Oct. 13, 2022 – Flyers 5, Devils 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Devils
    • James van Riemsdyk: 46 GP, 17 G, 18 A, 35 P
    • Travis Konecny: 29 GP, 11 G, 6 A, 17 P
    • Joel Farabee: 12 GP, 7 G, 0 A, 7 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 31 GP, 6 G, 12 A, 18 P
    • Carter Hart: 9 GP, 5-4-0, 2.13 GAA, .924 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

