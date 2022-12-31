Flyers-Kings: Game 37 Preview

When the puck drops on the Flyers‘ Saturday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Kings, there will be just a few hours remaining before the calendar turns to 2023. 2022 was hardly a year to remember for the Flyers.
It’s been a tumultuous year, from the close of the 2021-22 season to an offseason that left more questions than answers, to the current team in the 2022-23 season that has more sights on a lottery pick and feels more and more like an ongoing soap opera.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Team Leaders
Travis Konecny continued to stay hot with a pair of goals on Thursday night. That gives him five goals in the last four games. Add in that Konecny has a four-game multi-point streak.
Phillip Danault comes into Saturday’s game on a six-game points streak, including a three-point game against Vegas on Tuesday. He has four goals and eight points during the streak.
The Flyers have not named a starting goalie for the game, and it remains possible that Carter Hart is activated for the game from IR. For now, expect Samuel Ersson to get the start after picking up his first career win against the Sharks on Thursday.
Pheonix Copley is expected to start for the Kings. Copley has been off to an incredible start this season, with eight wins in nine starts this season. He is on a current six-game winning streak, most recently making 23 saves on 27 shots in a win over the Avalanche.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Olle Lycksell (healthy)
Kings Scratches: Trevor Moore (injury), Arthur Kaliyev (injury), Jordan Spence (healthy), Carl Grundstrom (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network