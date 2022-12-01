Flyers

Flyers-Lightning: Game 24 Preview

Kevin Durso


The Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders. It marked the start of a five-game homestand that features one challenge after another. But with a win under their belts again and after playing their “most complete game” of the season, can lightning strike twice?

It would have to happen against the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Flyers may have already caught lightning in a bottle with their 3-2 comeback win over Tampa in the third game of the season, but the Lightning have since recovered to the tune of a 13-8-1 record on the season after a 1-3-0 start in the first four games.

Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPTampa Bay LightningGPGAP
Kevin Hayes2381624Nikita Kucherov22102535
Travis Konecny1771219Steven Stamkos22131427
Joel Farabee235914Brayden Point22101424
Ivan Provorov2311011Mikhail Sergachev2241822
Owen Tippett186410Alex Killorn2271118

Kevin Hayes was at the center of the Flyers win over the Islanders, scoring two goals and improving his season points total to 24 in 23 games. He’s scored three goals and had five points in the last three games.

Nikita Kucherov is on a tear of late. While he only had four goals in 10 games since a six-game goal scoring streak was snapped on Nov. 8, he has 11 assists in that time, including seven in the last three games.

Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart finally snapped a personal seven-game losing streak with the win on Tuesday, making 23 saves on 24 shots. Against Tampa Bay on Oct. 18, Hart made 36 saves on 38 shots in the 3-2 Flyers win.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected in net for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy made 23 saves on 25 shots in a loss to Boston on Tuesday. Prior to that game, Vasilevskiy had won four of his previous five starts. He has also allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last five starts entering Thursday.

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), James van Riemsdyk (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Patrick Brown (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Lightning Scratches: Anthony Cirelli (injury), Rudolfs Balcers (injury), Nick Perbix (healthy), Philippe Myers (healthy), Cal Foote (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo are both game-time decisions, but the team seems optimistic that both will play. 
  • Lightning: One change that could happen for Tampa is Hadyn Fleury coming back into the lineup for Nick Perbix after a three-game absence. 

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Lightning (5th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Lightning (20th)
  • Recent History vs. Lightning
    • Oct. 18, 2022 – Flyers 3, Lightning 2 (at TB)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
    • Kevin Hayes: 17 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 15 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
    • Nicolas Deslauriers: 22 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Carter Hart: 7 GP, 1-5-1, 3.91 GAA, .878 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

