Flyers-Rangers: Game 32 Preview

Kevin Durso
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Flyers may have closed out their four-game road trip with a win on Thursday, but it was done using a very familiar formula. Carter Hart stood on his head, the Flyers managed to hang on with only two goals on the scoreboard, and Kevin Hayes did not play during the third period.

Hayes will once again be out for Saturday’s game, as the team’s top point producer will be a healthy scratch. The Flyers return home to take on the New York Rangers.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPNew York RangersGPGAP
Kevin Hayes3192029Artemi Panarin3162935
Travis Konecny25121426Mika Zibanejad31151833
Joel Farabee3151015Adam Fox3172431
Tony DeAngelo2641014Chris Kreider31141024
Owen Tippett268513Vincent Trocheck31101222

Since making his return from injury, James van Riemsdyk has scored two goals and added three assists, including a four-point game on Sunday in Arizona. 

Artemi Panarin had a six-game points streak snapped in Thursday’s game against Toronto. During that time, he did not score a goal, but picked up 10 assists. He last scored a goal on Nov. 28. 

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart was outstanding in making 48 saves in a win over the Devils on Thursday. 

Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start for the Rangers. Halak made 16 saves on 20 shots in a loss to the Blackhawks on Dec. 3 in his last appearance. Prior to that, he picked up his first and only win of the season by making 34 saves on 35 shots against the Senators on Nov. 30. This is just his fourth appearance in the last month.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Max Willman (injury), Kevin Hayes (healthy), Justin Braun (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Julien Gauthier (healthy), Libor Hajek (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: In addition to Hayes being a healthy scratch, Tony DeAngelo is back in the lineup after being out for the last couple of games for personal reasons. Justin Braun will come out for DeAngelo. Patrick Brown is also back in the lineup. Lukas Sedlak requested to have his contract terminated and the Flyers have honored the request. Sedlak will be replaced in the lineup by Kieffer Bellows.
  • Rangers: Sammy Blais comes back into the lineup for Julien Gauthier. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (28th), Rangers (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Rangers (9th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • Nov. 1, 2022 – Rangers 1, Flyers 0 (F/OT) (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • James van Riemsdyk: 50 GP, 13 G, 8 A, 21 P
    • Travis Konecny: 26 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Joel Farabee: 14 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
    • Cam York: 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
    • Carter Hart: 11 GP, 4-4-2, 3.09 GAA, .892 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

